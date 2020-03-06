Say What?!: Penn State Students Hold Vigil for Closed Taco Bell Location

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State University students and community members gathered at the site of a shuttered Taco Bell for a vigil mourning the loss of the fast-food restaurant.

The Taco Bell location on E. College Ave in State College unexpectedly closed its doors permanently last week, leading Penn State student Prajesh Patel to organize the Sunday night vigil.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.