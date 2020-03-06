SPONSORED: Washington House to Unveil New Burger This Saturday
Friday, March 6, 2020 @ 12:03 AM
FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Washington House will be serving a newly created burger this weekend!
Goob’s Belly Tingler is a prime rib burger that includes fried pickled onions, bacon jam, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
The burger special will include hand cut french fries.
Goob’s Belly Tingler will be served on Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and is $11.99 plus tax.
The Washington House is located on Route 208 in Fryburg, Pa. 16326.
