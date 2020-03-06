Strattanville Man Who Kicked in Door of Residence While Wielding Machete Sentenced Up to One Year Behind Bars

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Strattanville man who had a machete in his possession and broke into a residence occupied by three children was sentenced on Wednesday to up to a year behind bars.

President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton on Wednesday, March 4, sentenced 35-year-old Shawn Allen Limrick to a minimum of 30 days up to a maximum of one year less one day confinement in the Clarion County Jail on a second-degree felony count of criminal trespass.

Limrick was also ordered to one year of probation on a third-degree misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.

The sentences will run consecutively.

Court documents indicate Limrick pleaded guilty to the above charges on February 3.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Terroristic Threats W/Intent To Terrorize Another, Felony 3

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

The charges stem from a burglary that occurred on Saturday, August 24, at a residence located at 321 Ridge Avenue, Strattanville, Clarion Township.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed by Trooper Jarrett, of PSP Clarion, around 3:02 p.m. on August 24, Trooper Jarrett was dispatched to a reported burglary in progress at the above-described location.

Upon Trooper Jarrett’s arrival on the scene, he spoke with the victim outside of his residence.

The victim reported there were two individual involved in the incident. He gave Trooper Jarrett a brief description of the individuals and related they had left the residence on foot. He also provided Trooper Jarrett with the name “Shawn,” adding that he had a machete in his possession.

At this time, several other patrol units and Trooper Jarrett began to canvass the area in search of the individuals.

Around 3:19 p.m. Trooper Jarrett made contact with Shawn Limrick outside his residence and placed him in investigatory detention.

Interview with Shawn Limrick

Limrick stated that he went down to the victim’s residence to get $40.00 that the victim owed him. He said that he knocked on the door several times, but no one answered. He stated that the door was open to the residence, so he went inside and proceeded to the bedroom area of the residence. The victim entered the residence behind him, and they began to exchange words. The victim told him he was going to call the police, so he left the residence on foot.

Interview with Victim

Around 3:53 p.m., Trooper Jarrett made contact with victim at his residence.

The victim reported that when he arrived at his residence, he received a call from his children’s aunt stating his kids were afraid and ran to her house saying that Shawn and a known juvenile were at the residence, banging on the door, yelling, and then kicked the door in. As the front door of the residence was kicked in, the children – ages 14, 11, and nine – ran out the back door.

When the victim pulled into his driveway, he saw the known juvenile standing near his porch. The victim then ran up the porch steps into the residence where he made contact with Limrick inside the kitchen area. He related when he first saw Limrick, he could see that he had a machete on his belt with his hand on it. The victim then told Limrick to get out of his house and that he was calling the cops. He then escorted Limrick out of his residence. Limrick and the known juvenile then fled the scene on foot.

Trooper Jarrett Observes Front Door Damaged

While investigating the scene of the crime, Trooper Jarrett observed that the front door of the residence was damaged, with wooden door frame broken in several places.

Limrick Arraigned

Limrick was arraigned at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, in Magisterial District Judge Amy Long Turk’s office.

