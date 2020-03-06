Strattanville Woman Accused of Insurance Fraud Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Strattanville woman waived her hearing on Tuesday on felony charges for allegedly trying to file an insurance claim from an accident that occurred before she reinstated her auto insurance.

According to court documents, the following charges against 32-year-old Elizabeth Marie Painter were waived for court on Tuesday, March 3:

– False/Fraud/Incomplete Insurance Claim, Felony 3

– Theft By Deception-False Impression, Felony 3

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Painter currently remains free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Office of Attorney General into alleged insurance fraud.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, an investigation of Elizabeth Marie Painter was initiated by the Western Regional Office of the Insurance Fraud Section of the Office of Attorney General based on a referral from a Special Investigator with General Insurance.

The complaint states the investigator alleged that Painter submitted an automobile insurance claim stating her vehicle was damaged in a one-vehicle accident when she collided with a pole. Painter alleged stated she reinstated her automobile policy and then was in the accident.

According to the complaint, Painter was in the accident prior to the policy being reinstated, and photographs provided by Painter revealed a date and time prior to the policy reinstatement.

The complaint notes the amount of the attempted theft is approximately $4,000.00.

According to the complaint, Painter reinstated her insurance policy at 5:16 p.m. on July 20, 2019, then made the claim on July 23. She reportedly stated she took photos of the damage to the vehicle the day of the crash and sent the photos as part of the claim process.

The complaint states the metadata on on the photos provided by Painter show the pictures were taken at approximately 4:20 p.m. on July 20, which was prior to the policy reinstatement.

In a recorded interview, Painter stated the accident occurred after she reinstated her policy. When questioned again, Painter said she told the insurance company the accident occurred after she reinstated her policy, but “might have confused her dates,” according to the complaint.

After being informed about the information regarding the time and date of the reinstatement, and the time and date in the metadata on the photos, Painter allegedly said she “doesn’t dispute it” but that she also didn’t “remember it that way,” the complaint indicates.

Painter was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29.

