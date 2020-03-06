Three Clarion Area High School Musicians Qualify for PMEA District 3 Jazz Concert

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Area High School Music Director, Chris Curry, is again proud to announce three Clarion Area students will be attending the PMEA District 3 Jazz Concert.

Students Trinity Rodgers, Jesse Lewis, and Daniel Hackenberg will be playing their respective instruments at the concert.

The District 3 Jazz Concert will be held this Saturday, March 7, at 2:00 p.m. at Punxsutawney High School.

