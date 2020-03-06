Venango County Man Accused of Sexual Assault of Young Girl

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man is facing felony charges for the alleged sexual assault of a young girl.

Court documents indicate 50-year-old Donald Boyd Phillips, of Franklin, was arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, on the following charges:

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 13 Years Age, Felony 1 (ten counts)

– Aggravated Indecent Assault-Without Consent, Felony 2

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

– Indecent Assault Person Less Than 13 Years Age, Misdemeanor 1 (eleven counts)

According to a criminal complaint, on September 20, 2019, a known victim and her sister arrived at the Franklin Police Department to report sexual abuse that occurred over 15 years ago when the victim was between the ages of three and five years old.

The victim reported that Donald Phillips touched her genitals inappropriately. The victim stated she remembered another incident where she was naked and bound on a bed by Phillips alongside her brother. She also reported that Phillips forced her to perform oral sex on him more than ten times. She told police she confronted Phillips about the sexual abuse, and he apologized for being physically abusive but denied the sexual allegations.

Phillips was initially interviewed on January 14.

According to the complaint, Phillips initially denied all of the allegations and agreed to return to the Franklin Police Department at a later date for a polygraph examination.

Phillips then returned to the Franklin Police Department on January 29. At that time, it was determined Phillips would not be a good candidate for a polygraph due to pre-existing health issues, the complaint indicates.

During a further interview, Phillips stated he “would be willing to attend sex offender classes if he had to.” He also “gave outlandish explanations of why the victim was making the allegations against him,” and eventually advised, “it was a possibility, when he was drunk,” according to the complaint.

Phillips allegedly told police he did remember a time when he been drinking heavily and became “wasted” and said he “believed something could have happened” with the victim on that occasion. He stated he remembered being in a bedroom with the victim, and the victim was hiding in a closet “for some reason,” the complaint indicates.

Phillips was trying to remember the incident and was left alone in the interview room for a few minutes. During the break, Phillips allegedly covered his face with his hand and appeared emotional. He then stated “sorry” aloud. After the break, Phillips remembered additional details, including the victim having her genitals exposed, and admitted he “probably” did touch the victim’s genitals, the complaint states.

When specifically asked if he touched the victim’s genitals for sexual purposes, Phillips reportedly responded “yes,” and went on to say it was “a spontaneous incident” and said he “regrets doing it,” according to the complaint.

He denied forcing the victim to perform oral sex and said he “doesn’t believe in that,” the complaint states.

He is currently free on $50,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, with Judge Fish presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.