A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Rain, mainly after 1am. Low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Rain. High near 53. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday – A chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow between 2am and 4am, then a chance of snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.