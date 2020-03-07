Alberta I. Maier, 94, of 9 Oak St. Oil City, PA. , died Friday Morning March 6, 2020 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, PA.

Born Feb. 9, 1926 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Harry & Pearl Womer Barrett.

Alberta was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

She was married on April 23, 1960 to Philip L. Maier and he preceded her in death on April 21, 2019.

Mrs. Maier had worked at the Oil City Hospital and later at Polk Center.

She was a member of St. Joseph Church.

Alberta enjoyed playing Bingo, going to casinos, cooking, baking and gardening.

She especially enjoyed being around her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by six children and their spouses, Thomas Kerr and his wife Marjorie of Stafford, VA, Joan Hammitt and her significant other, Allen Sharrar Sr. of Dempseytown, Patty Hall and her husband Robert of Palm City, FL, Ginger Cook and her husband Terry of Palm City, FL, Bill Kerr and Lisa Arscott of Jupiter, FL and PhilipL. Maier Jr. and his wife Janice of Port St. Lucie, FL; one son-in-law, Tom Condon of Erie, PA; two sisters in law, Donna Barrett of Cranberry and Peg Barrett of Cambridge Springs; as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, including caregivers Melissa Warner, Mark Kerr and Taylor McKain-Kerr.

The last surviving member of her immediate family, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, her parents and husband as well as two daughters, Carol Condon and Susan Sisko; two granddaughters, Kristi Edmondson and Brenda Condon; grandson, Greg Swab and great grandson Nathan Pangborn.

Friends will be received from 11:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. Sunday in Reinsel Funeral Home, 116 Bissell Ave. Oil City, PA.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

