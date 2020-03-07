Alister Lee Daubenspeck, 3, of Franklin passed away at 5:09 P.M. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh after an eight month long battle with Leukemia.

Born in Seneca on February 24, 2017, he is the son of Elijah Daubenspeck and Amber McMillen.

Alister was born with a rare genetic disorder called Alagille Syndrome, which for him caused cholestatic liver disease and congenital heart defects.

Alister was a bolt of lightning from the moment he came into this world.

He was full of energy and spirit which was contagious to all those around him.

He touched the lives of so many people with his vibrance, smile, and spunky dance moves.

Through all of Alister’s battles he was always true to himself and shined his light bright no matter what.

During his hardest times of chemo that light never dimmed and continued up until his final hours.

He was a Warrior and superhero and embodied that each and every day of his battle to be like his favorite superheroes; which were Ironman, Thor, Spiderman, Captain American and the Incredible Hulk.

Alister was compassionate and cared deeply for his sisters who he loved to spend time with.

He was wise beyond his years.

He loved listening to Baby Shark, putting together puzzles, and had an affinity for mac and cheese and french fries.

Surviving are his parents; paternal grandparents, David and Melissa Daubenspeck of Franklin; maternal grandparents, John and Kate McMillen of Oil City; three sisters, Ashleigh, Autumn and Abigail all of Franklin; an uncle, Isaiah Daubenspeck and his partner Tina of Etna; two aunts, Jody McMillen of Knox and Heather Miers and her husband David of Butler and numerous cousins whom Alister loved very much.

Alister was rare and unique and his family will honor his life by having a superhero themed Celebration of Life which will be announced and held at a later date.

In the meantime they ask that friends continue to keep Alister’s light shining by visiting their Facebook page and joining “Alister’s Fight: A Warrior’s Journey” and share your memories, pictures, and videos of Alister.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alagille Syndrome Alliance P.O. Box 22, Collierville, TN 38027 or Graham Strong Pay it Forward by visiting their Facebook page.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

