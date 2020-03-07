Bernard “Bernie” L. Barr, 79, of Meadville, PA passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

He was born on May 20, 1940 in Rockland Township, PA, to the late Everett and Minnie (Reagle) Barr.

He married Dalma Sargent April 5, 2019.

Bernie served as a corporal in the United States Marines during the Cuban Missile Crisis, where he was a tank crewman.

He worked at the former Meadville Malliable/Amcast in multiple positions, including maintenance.

He retired from Advanced Cast Products after 38 years.

Bernie was of Methodist faith.

He enjoyed reading, especially Westerns, playing games on the computer and he loved his pets.

He is survived by his wife, Dalma Barr of Meadville; two daughters, Kathleen Gajdowski and her husband, Joseph of Saegertown, PA and Joyce Hollabough and her husband, Douglas of Cochranton, PA; step-daughter, Gretchen Sargent of Lake City, PA; one son, Bernard “Butch” Barr and his significant other, Jennifer; eight grandchildren, Dyanna, Joseph and Gennifer Gajdowski, Tabatha and Ella Hollabaugh, Sean and Sarah Barr and Chloe Sargent; four sisters, Pamela Ward and her husband, Dan of Kennerdall, PA, Debra Amsler and her husband, Robert of Oil City, PA, Ellie Harrah and her husband, Jack of Rockland Township, PA and Bernadine (Bernie) Doyle of Utica; and one brother, Jack Barr of Kennerdall, PA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Wanda Anderson and his wife, Jane Barr.

Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm at Hatheway Tedesco Funeral Home and Crematory, 614 Baldwin Street, Meadville PA 16335.

A service will be held at 4pm at the funeral home.

Please sign Bernie’s guestbook at www.hatheway-tedesco.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home and Crematory, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville, PA 16335.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.