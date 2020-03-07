BREAKING NEWS: Multiple Medical Helicopters Called to Scene of Rollover Crash

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Multiple medical helicopters have been called to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash in Clarion Township.

The accident happened around 9:10 p.m. on Stone House Road approximately 1/2 mile from its intersection with State Route 66.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and Clarion Hospital Ambulance were among the agencies dispatched to the scene.

Initial reports indicate at least two people were injured in the accident. At least one person was trapped in the vehicle.

Two medical helicopters landed at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles building around 10:00 p.m. The landing zone is approximately 1/2 mile from the scene of the accident.

More details to come.

Stay with EXPLORE for continuous coverage of this Breaking News story.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.