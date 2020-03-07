 

BREAKING NEWS: Multiple Medical Helicopters Called to Scene of Rollover Crash

Saturday, March 7, 2020 @ 10:03 PM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Image from iOS (34)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Multiple medical helicopters have been called to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash in Clarion Township.

The accident happened around 9:10 p.m. on Stone House Road approximately 1/2 mile from its intersection with State Route 66.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and Clarion Hospital Ambulance were among the agencies dispatched to the scene.

Image from iOS (33)

Initial reports indicate at least two people were injured in the accident. At least one person was trapped in the vehicle.

Two medical helicopters landed at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles building around 10:00 p.m. The landing zone is approximately 1/2 mile from the scene of the accident.

More details to come.

Stay with EXPLORE for continuous coverage of this Breaking News story.


