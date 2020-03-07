Brookville’s Whitehill to Wrestle for State Title; DuBois’ Scott Advances to Semifinals

HERSHEY, Pa. (D9Sports) – District 9 has one wrestler in a championship bout and a second one who will have a shot at wrestling for a title after Friday wrestling at the PIAA Championships.

Brookville’s Colby Whitehill will try to defend his Class 2A title at 285 pounds when he wrestlers Emmanuel Lawal of Church Farm School Saturday afternoon.

Whitehill advanced to the championship match by taking down Bronson Strouse of Tamaqua by fall just 14 seconds into their semifinal bout.

Meanwhile, Ed Scott of DuBois will have a shot at getting back to the final for the second straight season in Class 3A.

Wrestling at 152 pounds, Scott will face Bethlehem Catholic’s Matt Lackman in the semifinals Saturday morning after beating Tye Weathersby of Central Dauphin by fall in 30 seconds in the quarterfinals.



Meanwhile, five District 9 wrestlers fell in the semifinals in Class 2A Friday night.

At 106 pounds, Cayden Walter of Brookville lost to Montoursville’s Branden Wentzel, 6-3, and

At 113 pounds, Owen Reinsel of Brookville lost 4-0 to Joey Fischer of South Park in the semifinals before beating Kai Burkett of Chestnut Ridge, 2-1, in the consolation round to earn a third-place bout against Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Brett Ungar.

At 132 pounds, Brockway’s Anthony Glasl fell in the semifinals, 3-1, to Burrell’s Ian Oswalt before rallying to win his consolation match, 6-0, over Hickory’s Carter Gill to earn a third-place bout against East Pennsboro’s Adam Jacob.

At 138 pounds, Curwensville’s Zach Holland was pinned in the semifinals by Bedford’s Kaden Cassidy and then lost, 7-2, in the consolation bracket to Kenny Duschek of Freedom Area. Holland will wrestle for fifth place against Zack Witmer of St. Joseph’s Academy.

At 220 pounds, Nathan Taylor of Brookville was pinned in the semifinals at the 1:38 by Montoursville’s Cameron Wood before winning a 15-2 major decision over Eisenhower’s Cael Black in the consolation round. He will wrestler Duane Knisely of Chestnut Ridge for third place.

Also wrestling for medals in Class 2A will be Teddy Race of Kane at 170 pounds (seventh place), Ethan Finch of Sheffield (fifth place) and Eric Johnson of Brockway (seventh place).

In Class 3A, DuBois’ Chandler Ho is guaranteed a medal spot at 138 pounds after losing to Wyatt Henson of Waynesburg in the quarterfinals, 13-4 major decision, but beating Bryce Buckman of Central Dauphin, 3-1, in the consolation bracket.

