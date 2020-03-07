 

C-L Comeback Falls Just Short in PIAA Loss to Bishop Carroll

Saturday, March 7, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Deion Deas C-L BakaysaJOHNSTOWN, Pa. (D9Sports) – Kaden Park’s off-balance shot from about 12 or 13 feet away with about four seconds to play was off the mark, and Clarion-Limestone’s valiant fourth-quarter comeback attempt came up just short in a 62-60 loss to Bishop Carroll in the opening round of the PIAA Class 1A tournament at Richland High School.

(Photo of C-L’s Deion Deas. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

The Lions, the third-place team out of District 9, trailed 49-35 going to the fourth quarter but rallied behind the play of Deion Deas and Hayden Callen.

Deas scored 10 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, while Callen added nine of his 17 in the final eight minutes.

C-L closed the gap to two and had the ball coming out of bounds in front of its bench with 7.6 seconds to play.

Callen triggered the ball inbounds, and Bishop Carroll did a good job of taking away Deas. The ball ended up in Park’s hands, and the senior tried and off-balance shot from the right side that ended up being an airball that was rebounded by the Huskies, who were able to run out the clock.

C-L trailed 31-26 at halftime but got behind by 14 after a tough third quarter that saw Tristan McDannell scored six of his 22 points.

Scotty Semelsberger and Hamid Ropkey each chipped in 10 points Huskies.

Curvin Goheen chipped in eight points for C-L.

Bishop Carroll will play Shade, a winner over Nazareth Prep, 63-56.


