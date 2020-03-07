Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hawaiian Rice Pudding

This “tropical” recipe is rich, creamy, and full of flavor!

Hawaiian Rice Pudding

Ingredients

4 cups whole milk, divided

3 cups cooked long grain rice

2/3 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pineapple Sauce:

1 – 20 oz. can pineapple chunks

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon butter

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

~In a saucepan, combine 3-1/2 cups milk, rice, sugar, and salt; bring to a boil over medium heat. Cook for 15 minutes or until thick and creamy, stirring occasionally.

~In a bowl, beat the cream cheese. Beat in eggs and remaining milk. Stir into rice mixture. Cook and stir for two minutes over medium heat until mixture reaches 160°. Stir in vanilla. Spoon into six dessert dishes.

~Drain pineapple, reserving the juice; set the pineapple aside.

~In a saucepan, combine brown sugar, cornstarch, butter, salt, and reserved pineapple juice. bring to a boil; cook and stir for two minutes or until thickened. Stir in vanilla and pineapple. Spoon over pudding.

