Drug Bust Suspect Who Crashed Into Police Vehicle Sentenced Up to 18 Months Behind Bars

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A drug bust suspect who led authorities on a high speed chase through Clarion Borough and then crashed into multiple police cars was sentenced on Wednesday to up to 18 months in jail.

President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton on Wednesday, March 4, sentenced 23-year-old Sky Alexander Hoffman, of Mayport, to a minimum of nine months to a maximum of 18 months confinement in the Clarion County Jail on a felony count of Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver.

Hoffman was also ordered to two years of probation one a third-degree felony count of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer.

The sentences will run consecutively.

He was given credit for 137 days served.

He was also ordered to pay $500.00 restitution to the Clarion Borough Police Department and $1,511.86 in restitution to an insurance company.

Court documents indicate Hoffman pleaded guilty to the above-referenced charges on February 5.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor (two counts)

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (two counts)

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Aggravated Assault, Felony 1

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

– Reckless Driving, Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Duties At Stop Sign, Summary (eight counts)

– Improper Pass, Summary (two counts)

– Operating Vehicle W/O Valid Inspection, Summary

The charges are the result of a CNET controlled drug purchase on October 16, 2019, in the borough of Clarion.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed in Judge Quinn’s office on October 17, CNET made a controlled drug purchase of 2 1/4 grams of methamphetamine from Sky Alexander Hoffman in exchange for $200.00 in U.S. currency. CNET made the purchase using a Confident Informant (C.I.).

The C.I. communicated with Hoffman via social media and set up the transaction with Hoffman. At 7:31 p.m., Hoffman arrived at a Clarion Borough residence and parked in a driveway. CNET member Wright was inside the residence with the C.I. CNET member Peck and an undercover Troop C Vice member were parked up the street and viewed the suspect vehicle pull into the driveway.

The C.I. walked out of the residence and was viewed by CNET member Peck. The C.I. was at the driver’s side of the vehicle for less than a minute and exchanged the marked $200.00 of CNET money with Hoffman in exchange for the baggie of Crystal Methamphetamine. The C.I. returned directly to CNET member Wright and turned over the baggie of Crystal Meth which was seized as evidence. The C.I. advised that the exchange was made with Hoffman, and there were two other individuals in the vehicle.

The vehicle pulled out and was followed by CNET member Peck and the undercover state trooper.

CNET member Peck was in communication with Officer Turnbull, of the Clarion Borough Police Department. Officer Turnbull was able to get behind the vehicle on South 6th Avenue, just before Boundary Street and turned on the emergency lights to stop the vehicle. The vehicle did not stop and rapidly accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed failing to stop at the stop sign on Boundary Street and 6th Avenue. The vehicle continued at a high rate of speed past the Clarion Elementary School. Just east of the school, the suspect vehicle was able to turn around and drive west on Boundary Street. The suspect vehicle then stopped on Boundary Street, and a person was observed exiting the vehicle and fled on foot and ran into the woods in the elementary school property. The suspect vehicle then continued to flee again west on Boundary Street with Clarion Borough Police are still in pursuit.

CNET member Peck and undercover state trooper chased after the fleeing passenger and was able to take her into custody in the woods on the school property. She was identified as Brayanna J. Aites. Aites provided information that another front seat passenger – Levi Zacherl – fled the vehicle at the same time with her.

The Clarion Borough Police continued to chase the fleeing vehicle operated by Hoffman.

Hoffman drove in a reckless-type manner passing cars on the left twice and running a total of eight stop signs during the pursuit.

Hoffman then ended up on Frampton Street approaching Greenville Avenue with Officer Turnbull behind him. Officer Scheckler was on Greenville Avenue at Frampton Street in front of the suspect vehicle. Hoffman slowed down, and Officer Turnbull bumped the suspect vehicle from behind. The suspect vehicle then went forward and struck Officer Scheckler’s patrol car and was stuck between the two police cars. Hoffman then placed the vehicle in reverse and “rammed” the Clarion Borough Police vehicle of Officer Turnbull.

Officers then approached the vehicle at gunpoint, and Hoffman was still trying to back up into the Clarion Borough Police car placing the officers in obvious danger. Hoffman was forcibly removed from the car by Officer Turnbull and would not comply to get on the ground. Officers had to take Hoffman into custody by using force to take him to the ground and handcuff him.

In plain view on the passenger’s side floor of the vehicle was U.S. currency in $20.00 bills, which turned out to be $200.00 in the CNET buy money. The vehicle was towed by Clarion Borough Police Department.

A search was conducted of the vehicle, and the following evidence was seized:

1) Multi-colored drawstring bag laying on the back seat containing the following: plastic cigarette case with five zip lock baggies of suspected meth marked with the bags “weight,” pink wallet ID of Aites which said wallet contained several baggies of suspected meth and a plastic vial of suspected meth, also within wallet was a key to a lock box that was within the suspect vehicle. Also in the drawstring bag was a metal tin containing drug paraphernalia and a zip lock baggie containing a white powder, a wallet with ID of Levi William Zacherl, and a pink notebook with a detailed price list of controlled substances.

2) Lock box located in the back seat passenger floor containing numerous items of drug paraphernalia, two zip lock bags containing stamp bags, a digital scale, and packaging material for controlled substances.

3) A plastic mint container with five zip lock baggies of methamphetamine in the center console of the vehicle.

4) Marlboro cigarette bag in the glove box with suspected baggie of methamphetamine.

5) Glass smoking device between the driver’s seat and center console.

6) Black small notebook in driver’s side door with drug-related writing and prices information.

Hoffman was arraigned at 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, in Judge Quinn’s office.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Brayanna J. Aites, of Shippenville, was arraigned at 1:00 a.m. on October 17 in Judge Quinn’ office on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Aites is due in Plea Court in front of President Judge Seidle-Patton at 2:00 p.m. on April 22.

She is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

