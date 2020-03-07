Friday’s District 9 Basketball Scores from PIAA Playoffs

March 6 basketball scores.

GIRLS

PIAA CLASS 2A FIRST ROUND

(9-1) Redbank Valley 53, (10-4) Cochranton 49

(9-2) Keystone 69, (10-3) Cambridge Springs 44

(4-1) Mount Carmel 57, (9-3) Clarion 19

PIAA CLASS 3A FIRST ROUND

(6-3) Penn Cambria 66, (9-1) Brookville 58

BOYS

PIAA CLASS 1A FIRST ROUND

(9-1) Elk County Catholic 56, (7-6) Imani Christian 34

(9-2) Cameron County 61, (6-2) Williamsburg 38

(6-1) Bishop Carroll 62, (9-3) Clarion-Limestone 60

(7-1) Vincentian Academy 93, (9-4) A-C Valley 63

PIAA CLASS 4A FIRST ROUND

(7-2) Belle Vernon 65, (9-1) Clearfield 60

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.