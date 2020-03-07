 

Friday’s District 9 Basketball Scores from PIAA Playoffs

Saturday, March 7, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

March 6 basketball scores.

GIRLS

PIAA CLASS 2A FIRST ROUND

(9-1) Redbank Valley 53, (10-4) Cochranton 49
(9-2) Keystone 69, (10-3) Cambridge Springs 44
(4-1) Mount Carmel 57, (9-3) Clarion 19

PIAA CLASS 3A FIRST ROUND

(6-3) Penn Cambria 66, (9-1) Brookville 58

BOYS

PIAA CLASS 1A FIRST ROUND

(9-1) Elk County Catholic 56, (7-6) Imani Christian 34
(9-2) Cameron County 61, (6-2) Williamsburg 38
(6-1) Bishop Carroll 62, (9-3) Clarion-Limestone 60
(7-1) Vincentian Academy 93, (9-4) A-C Valley 63

PIAA CLASS 4A FIRST ROUND

(7-2) Belle Vernon 65, (9-1) Clearfield 60


