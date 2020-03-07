Hinderliter Lifts Redbank Valley Girls to First PIAA Win Since 1998

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – When Redbank Valley needed Tara Hinderliter the most, the senior rose to the occasion.

Hinderliter scored all six points during a 6-0 Lady Bulldogs fourth-quarter run that broke a 42-all tie and helped Redbank Valley to its first PIAA playoff win in 22 years, 53-49, over Cochranton in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A girls’ tournament Friday evening at Clarion University’s Tippin Gym.

“It’s awesome,” Redbank Valley head coach Chris Edmonds said. “The girls have been working hard. I have had all these girls since they have been in elementary school, going through the program. Some of them have been listening to me for six or seven years. I am very proud of the seniors and everyone else tonight winning the game.”

In a game that saw Redbank Valley hold small leads throughout, the District 9 champion Lady Bulldogs found themselves in a 42-all tied following a basket by Cochranton’s Cat Miller with 53 seconds into the fourth quarter.

That is when Hinderliter took over.

The senior, who finished with a game-high 27 points, broke the tie with a basket at the 5:49 mark then hit two free throws at 5:13 before capping the spurt with another hoop at the 4:10 mark to give Redbank Valley a 48-42 lead.

“I just felt like I was ready to go after I was sick (the last couple of games), and I was ready,” Hinderliter said. “It felt good. I just knew if I had it, I had to take it.”

Cochranton was able to get back within three, 50-47, when Miller hit one of two free throws with 44.3 seconds left.

But Hinderliter, who had missed three straight charity shots in the fourth quarter, nailed two at the 29.3-second mark to make it 52-47.

“Tara and Lauren (Smith) are our leaders,” Edmonds said. “(Tara) showing up in the fourth quarter of a state playoff game and scoring nine points and take the ball the las couple of minutes and dribble the clock out, it’s great to see her do that.”

Then, after Ella Gallo gave the Cardinal one last hope with a bucket with 15 seconds left, Hinderliter sealed the win when she hit one of two charity shots with 12.7 to play.

The game had the makings of a shootout in the first quarter with Redbank Valley holding a 23-18 lead after eight minutes thanks to 11 points from freshman Caylin Rearick, who hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter to help offset four 3-pointers and 14 points from Cochranton’s Jaiden Martinec.

“I knew my ability in shooting, and I just went out there and kept firing because I was hot,” Rearick said. “It means a lot (to get this win for our seniors). I want to keep going on with them. This is my favorite group of girls that I have ever played with. I want to go really far with them. I am going to keep doing my best.”

After allowing Martinec to go off in the first quarter for the 14 points, the Lady Bulldogs changed defenses and help the Cochranton sharpshooter to just one basket and five points the rest of the game.

“Cochranton came out and hit from the corner,” Edmonds said. “We were in our 3-2, and our big couldn’t get out to cover the corner, and Cochranton made some shots that kept them in the game. Our 3-2 wasn’t working, so we jumped into a 2-3. We sort of had a rotation and saw some spots out there that we didn’t have to cover every time. The girls listened, and they got rewarded tonight. ”

Rearick added 14 points for Redbank Valley, while Miller added 11 for Cochranton.

Redbank Valley will play defending state champion Bellwood-Antis, a 55-51 win over Matt Stebbins-coached Laurel, in the second round Tuesday at a site and time to be announced.

REDBANK VALLEY 53, COCHRANTON 49

Score by Quarters

Cochranton 18 10 12 9 – 49

Redbank 23 11 8 11 – 53

COCHRANTON – 49

Jaiden Martinec 6 3-4 19, Megan Heim 0 0-0 0, Lilli Hiles 0 0-0 0, Megan Wright 3 0-1 6, Lexie Moore 1 0-0 3, Cat Miller 5 1-7 11, Riley Harvey 3 2-2 8, Chelsey Freyermuth 0 0-0 0, Ella Gallo 1 0-0 2. Ttoals 19 6-14 49.

REDBANK VALLEY – 53

Karlee Shoemanker 0 0-0 0, Ryleigh Smathers 0 0-0 0, Emma Huffman 1 0-02 2, Claire Cloise 0 0-2 0, Megan Gourley 0 0-0 0, Madison Foringer 1 0-0 2, Tara Hinderliter 10 5-10 27, Lauren Smith 1 0-0 3, Alivia Huffman 2 1-2 5, Caylen Rearick 4 2-2 14, Brooklyn Edmonds 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Bowser 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 8-18 53.

Three-pointers: Cochranton 5 (Martinec 4, Moore 1). Redbank Valley 7 (Rearick 4, Hinderliter 2, Smith 1).

