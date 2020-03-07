Hope Lineman Named Dean for Career and Workforce Education at Venango

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Hope Lineman has been named dean for career and workforce education at Clarion University – Venango effective March 9.

As dean, Lineman will develop educational opportunities to meet the career and workforce needs of the region through partnerships within the university and with external agencies, businesses, schools and organizations. Establishing a leader for Venango campus is one of the priorities of the True North Initiative, which outlines goals for the university for the next three years.

Dr. Pam Gent, provost, noted that each candidate for the position brought individual strengths, and the search committee weighed all of them to find the best fit.

“Under Hope’s leadership, we believe that Venango can be an incubator for new programs and new ideas that will help the region and its people to grow and thrive,” Gent said.

“Hope will not only lead the campus, she will continue to grow our relationships with leaders of business, industry, human services and governmental agencies in the region. The team at Venango will be strong, and we are excited about the possibilities.”

A lifelong resident of Cranberry Township, Venango County, Lineman has extensive experience in establishing collaborative partnerships to address workforce training needs and to foster goodwill between the university and community. She has consistently engaged with local leaders to develop strategies and programs that support career and workforce education.

As dean, she will build on those accomplishments.

“I plan to create new education models that will strengthen the pipeline from local school districts, serve specific populations to address regional workforce needs, and create pathways to allow students to develop credentials into degrees,” Lineman said.

“I will also work to develop an evolving education/training system that provides services traditionally offered at the degree level, such as advisors for non-degree students and creating a transcripting system to better serve both students and employers.”

Lineman began her Clarion University career in 2001 as coordinator of continuing education at Venango campus. She continued in that role until 2012 when she was named interim director, then director, of marketing and university relations. In 2017, her role was expanded to assistant director of marketing and communication. She maintained those responsibilities when she was named interim director of Venango campus in October 2018.

She created, developed and implemented the current roster of continuing education certificate programs at Venango campus, including advanced medical technician, phlebotomy technician, legal office supervisor, medical billing and coding, and production supervisor.

Her research interests have focused on investigating economic, population and employment trends to develop curriculum that provides students with the knowledge and skills to meet anticipated workforce needs.

Lineman holds numerous Clarion University degrees and certifications. She completed the Associate of Arts program at Venango campus in 2007 and the Bachelor of Science in mass media arts, journalism and communication studies in 2010. She earned a public relations certificate in 2012, and in 2016, she completed the Master of Science degree in mass media arts, journalism and communication studies.

