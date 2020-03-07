James A. “Jim” Ash, 100 of Sugarcreek Boro, Franklin, passed away on March, 4, 2020 at Sugarcreek Station.

Jim was born in West Mead Twp, Crawford County, on March 29, 1919 to the late James R. and Alice E. (Johnson) Ash.

Jim was a 1937 graduate of Hadley High School and went on serve his Country in the United States Army.

After his discharge from the army, Jim went on to work at Pullman Standard in Butler, Greenville Steel Car, and Coinco in Cochranton, retiring in 1985.

Jim was protestant by faith.

He loved to do machine work and in his earlier years he enjoyed hunting with his bird dog, Shorty, and fishing.

He married his beloved wife, Hildegard “Hilde” J. Friak, on September 8, 1956, she preceded him in death.

Jim is survived by his nieces, Sandra Blakely of Calrton, Karen Free and husband Charles of Carlton, Linda Straub and husband Charles of Powell, WY; nephew, Garland “Terp” Smith of Carlton; two great-nieces, one great-nephew, three great-great-nieces, and one great-great-nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sister, Alice Smith.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Black Funeral Home of Stoneboro, 99 Franklin Street, where family and friends are welcome from 4-7 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020.

A funeral service will take place on Saturday, March 14, in the funeral home at 11 am with the Pastor Randy Kightlinger officiating.

Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery where full military honors will be rendered by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.BlackFuneralHomes.net.

