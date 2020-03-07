Janice K. Hilton, age 73, of Tionesta, PA, died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at her home in Tionesta.

She was born May 3, 1946 in Oil City, PA, daughter of the late Leonard C. Heald and Donald and Jean M. (Heald) Rogers Grady.

Janice was a graduate of Oil City High School, class of 1964.

During her school days she enjoyed participating in dance classes and was a very proud baton twirler with the Indian Bonnettes drill team.

She continued her education at the Akron School of Nursing where she earned her Registered Nursing certificate and went on to obtain her Bachelor’s Degree at Clarion University.

On May 31, 1968 in Oil City she married DeWayne E. Hilton with whom she shared 50 blessed years of marriage and memories before his death in January of 2019.

Janice touched the lives of many patients during her time nursing at Oil City hospital.

Her work with the Clarion Forest VNA was most meaningful as she was able to provide personalized in home health care to her patients.

She often went above and beyond the call of duty by doing things for her home bound clients such as getting their groceries and mail.

Janice loved to travel and in their retirement years she and her husband spent many winters in Arizona exploring the beautiful landscapes and National Parks of the southwest United States.

She loved to be by the water and remembered fondly her time growing up water skiing on the Allegheny River.

Many special family occasions were celebrated with vacations at the Outer Banks.

Janice was so proud of her family and they filled her life with joy.

She loved nothing more than spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

One of the most treasured activities with her family was making and decorating sugar cookies using the secret family recipe from Grady’s Bakery which operated on the southside of Oil City for many years.

She was a joyful member of the Red Hat Society of Tionesta and was always ready to join in on their colorful and creative outings.

Janice also belonged to the Fryburg Sportsman Club in Fryburg, PA and was a long time member of the Tionesta Presbyterian Church.

Her longest standing membership was to her beloved “Knitting Club” which is a social group of dear friends that has gathered faithfully each month for over 50 years.

Surviving are two children, Tracy L. Hilton, who she resided with in Tionesta and Tim Hilton and his wife Shannon of Mooresville, North Carolina; four brothers, David Heald and his wife Trudy of Arizona, Gary Heald and his wife Judy of Minnesota, Donald Grady and his wife Patti of Colorado and George Grady of the state of Washington; and two sisters, Kathy Mealy and her husband Paul of Greenville, PA and Tina Clay and her husband Terry of Ohio.

Janice, also lovingly known as Nonnie and Nana, is survived by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Nathan Hilton and his wife Autumn of Texas, Ashley Werner and her husband Tony and their sons Lincoln and Oliver of Wisconsin, Allison Lackovic and her husband Marcus and their son Eliott of Wisconsin, Mikayla Hilton of Wisconsin, Emily and Jake Hilton of North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Todd E. Hilton.

There will be no public visitation.

A celebration of life is being planned for later in the spring and will be announced at the time.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Memorial contributions may be made to Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion PA 16214, in care of the Wings of Hope project.

Messages of sympathy may be left at www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

