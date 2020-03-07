Kristy Droske Announces Week Eight Results of Get*Fit Challenge 2020
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The results for Week Eight – Get*Fit Challenge 2020 are in!
WEEK EIGHT RESULTS:
WINNING TEAM: The Sumo Shredders
TOP DOG (Highest individual % lost): Justin Hartzell
Weekly Ringers: (individuals who were the highest % lost for their team for the week)
|3 Bald Guys & A Lady
|Nathan Best
|Caboose Cutters
|Tess Greathouse
|Family Flab
|Kerry Ann Hunsberger
|Hakuna Matubas
|Anita Shick
|Lean Queens
|Mary Ellen Heasley
|Mission Slimpossible
|Melissa Smith
|Nirvana Nails
|Jenn Reichard
|Not Fast, Just Furious
|Abigail Zyhowski
|Potato Chicks
|Elaina Simpson
|Potato Chicks II
|Cameron Rominski
|Revenge of the Herd
|Lori Hiles
|Scale Slaughterers
|Pam McHenry
|Slimpsons
|Justin Hartzell
|The Chunky Bunch
|Rick Ginnery
|The Haskell House
|Lexis Twentier
|The Sumo Shredders
|Toni Forsythe
|Withering A-Weigh
|Daniele Merryman
CURRENT STANDINGS:
1. The Sumo Shredders
2. 3 Bald Guys & A Lady
3. Family Flab
4. Caboose Cutters
5. Potato Chicks II
6. The Haskell House
7. Scale Slaughterers
8. The Chunky Bunch
9. Potato Chicks
10. Withering A-Weigh
11. Slimpsons
12. Misson Slimpossible
13. Revenge of the Herd
14. Hakuna Mutabas
15. Not Fast, Just Furious
16. Nirvana Nails
17. Lean Queens
Kristy’s Quote for the Week:
A negative mind will never give you a positive life.
Positive. Positive. Positivity.
~Kristy
YOU CAN HAVE RESULTS – OR EXCUSES – NOT BOTH
Check back next week on exploreClarion.com for Week Nine – Final Results!
No Excuses Training & Coaching
Kristy Droske MS, CPT, CES, CSS
For more information, please call or text 814-541-0129 or check out Kristy’s Facebook page – No Excuses.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.