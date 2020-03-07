 

Kristy Droske Announces Week Eight Results of Get*Fit Challenge 2020

Saturday, March 7, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

no-excuses-kristyCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The results for Week Eight – Get*Fit Challenge 2020 are in!

WEEK EIGHT RESULTS:

WINNING TEAM: The Sumo Shredders

TOP DOG (Highest individual % lost): Justin Hartzell

Weekly Ringers: (individuals who were the highest % lost for their team for the week)

3 Bald Guys & A Lady Nathan Best
Caboose Cutters Tess Greathouse
Family Flab Kerry Ann Hunsberger
Hakuna Matubas Anita Shick
Lean Queens Mary Ellen Heasley
Mission Slimpossible Melissa Smith
Nirvana Nails Jenn Reichard
Not Fast, Just Furious Abigail Zyhowski
Potato Chicks Elaina Simpson
Potato Chicks II Cameron Rominski
Revenge of the Herd Lori Hiles
Scale Slaughterers Pam McHenry
Slimpsons Justin Hartzell
The Chunky Bunch Rick Ginnery
The Haskell House Lexis Twentier
The Sumo Shredders Toni Forsythe
Withering A-Weigh Daniele Merryman

 

CURRENT STANDINGS:

1. The Sumo Shredders

2. 3 Bald Guys & A Lady

3. Family Flab

4. Caboose Cutters

5. Potato Chicks II

6. The Haskell House

7. Scale Slaughterers

8. The Chunky Bunch

9. Potato Chicks

10. Withering A-Weigh

11. Slimpsons

12. Misson Slimpossible

13. Revenge of the Herd

14. Hakuna Mutabas

15. Not Fast, Just Furious

16. Nirvana Nails

17. Lean Queens

Kristy’s Quote for the Week:

A negative mind will never give you a positive life.

Positive. Positive. Positivity.

~Kristy

YOU CAN HAVE RESULTS – OR EXCUSES – NOT BOTH

No Excuses Training & Coaching
Kristy Droske MS, CPT, CES, CSS

For more information, please call or text 814-541-0129 or check out Kristy’s Facebook page – No Excuses.


