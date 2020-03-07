Kristy Droske Announces Week Eight Results of Get*Fit Challenge 2020

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The results for Week Eight – Get*Fit Challenge 2020 are in!

WEEK EIGHT RESULTS:

WINNING TEAM: The Sumo Shredders

TOP DOG (Highest individual % lost): Justin Hartzell

Weekly Ringers: (individuals who were the highest % lost for their team for the week)

3 Bald Guys & A Lady Nathan Best Caboose Cutters Tess Greathouse Family Flab Kerry Ann Hunsberger Hakuna Matubas Anita Shick Lean Queens Mary Ellen Heasley Mission Slimpossible Melissa Smith Nirvana Nails Jenn Reichard Not Fast, Just Furious Abigail Zyhowski Potato Chicks Elaina Simpson Potato Chicks II Cameron Rominski Revenge of the Herd Lori Hiles Scale Slaughterers Pam McHenry Slimpsons Justin Hartzell The Chunky Bunch Rick Ginnery The Haskell House Lexis Twentier The Sumo Shredders Toni Forsythe Withering A-Weigh Daniele Merryman

CURRENT STANDINGS:

1. The Sumo Shredders

2. 3 Bald Guys & A Lady

3. Family Flab

4. Caboose Cutters

5. Potato Chicks II

6. The Haskell House

7. Scale Slaughterers

8. The Chunky Bunch

9. Potato Chicks

10. Withering A-Weigh

11. Slimpsons

12. Misson Slimpossible

13. Revenge of the Herd

14. Hakuna Mutabas

15. Not Fast, Just Furious

16. Nirvana Nails

17. Lean Queens

Kristy’s Quote for the Week:

A negative mind will never give you a positive life.

Positive. Positive. Positivity.

~Kristy

YOU CAN HAVE RESULTS – OR EXCUSES – NOT BOTH

Check back next week on exploreClarion.com for Week Nine – Final Results!

No Excuses Training & Coaching

Kristy Droske MS, CPT, CES, CSS

For more information, please call or text 814-541-0129 or check out Kristy’s Facebook page – No Excuses.

