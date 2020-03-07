Lauer Explodes for 35 Points as Keystone Rolls Past Cambridge Springs

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (D9Sports) – Behind a career-high 35 points from junior Emily Lauer, the Keystone Lady Panthers scored a season-high 69 points and drilled District 10’s Cambridge Springs 69-44 Friday night in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A girls’ playoffs at Moniteau High School.

(Photo: Emily Lauer pushed the ball upcourt during action Friday night. Lauer finished with a career-high 35 points in Keystone’s win. Photo by Diane McMunn)

Relisten to the game:

“We talked in the locker room about what they were going to throw at us on offense and defense,” said Keystone head coach Josh Almes. “Things were falling for us offensively. The girls played hard all night long.”

Despite committing five fouls 1:44 into the game, Keystone was able to build an 18-5 lead after one quarter, and take a 32-14 advantage into the locker room.

“We felt if we could get that early lead, we could start mixing up defenses and send shockwaves through them,” said Almes. “We were able to build a big lead, then ride it to victory.”

Keystone’s big lead came in large part to Cambridge Springs poor shooting, as the Lady Blue Devils shot 3-of-22 in the first half while also turning the ball over 13 times in the first half.

“That’s good old fashioned Keystone basketball,” said Almes. “We tried to get the kids anticipating plays, making good decisions, and staying out of foul trouble. We’re committed to playing with our heart and soul, that is something our community admires.”

Lauer had the monster game scoring 35 points, including 22 of Keystone’s 32 first-half points. Lauer hit 11 field goals and went 13-for-14 from the line.

“We just came out and wanted to come back from that game against Redbank (a loss in the D9 title game) where we shot pretty rough,” Lauer said. “We just wanted to put our shots in, and I shot when I was open.”

Almes wasn’t surprised with Lauer rising to the occasion.

“That’s another typical Emily performance, that is the expectation we have for that girl,” Almes. “She was the heart and soul of our team tonight. She allowed everyone else to be able to step up and make plays as well.”

For Keystone along with Lauer, Natalie Bowser and Jozee Weaver also scored in double figures with 13 and ten points, respectively. Maddie Dunlap chipped in with eight, and Keystone led by as many as 33 points in the second half.

“We hit the open person, and we are such a close team,” Lauer said. “It’s nice to know that everyone can rely on everyone.”

Watch Lauer’s postgame interview

Makenzie Yanc led Cambridge Springs with 16 points, while Jordyn Wheeler added ten.

Next up for the Lady Panthers will be Bishop McCort, the fourth-place team out of District 6. The Lady Crushers beat WPIAL Champion Bishop Canevin 55-44.

“We have to continue to play hard as we move on,” said Almes. “We need to make sure we’re doing the little things right from rebounding to looking for outlet passes. If we do what has gotten us to this point, hopefully, we can run with anyone in the tournament.”

KEYSTONE 69, CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS 44

Score by Quarters

Cambridge Springs – 5 9 8 22 – 44

Keystone – 18 14 18 19 – 69

Cambridge Springs – 44

Makenzie Yanc 6 0-4 16, Jordyn Wheeler 4 2-3 10, Ashton Hoover 3 3-6 9, Maddie Yanc 0 4-4 4, Brooke Myers 0 1-2 1, Hailee Rodgers 0 0-0 0, Rachel Swanson 0 1-3 1, Kylee Dies 1 0-0 3, Abby Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-22 44.

Keystone – 69

Emily Lauer 11 13-14 35, Natalie Bowser 5 3-5 13, Jozee Weaver 3 3-5 10, Maddie Dunlap 3 2-4 8, Danae Hurrelbrink 1 0-1 2, Jessica Servey 0 1-2 1, Alyssa Dunlap 0 0-0 0.Totals 23 22-32 69.

Three-pointers: Keystone – Jozee Weaver. Cambridge Springs – Kylee Dies, Makenzie Yanc (4).

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.