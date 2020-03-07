Maria Dolores Diaz Henry, 93, of Oil City, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at her residence.

Born December 17, 1926 in Avila, Spain, she was one of eleven children of the late Constantio and Alhora Diaz Fernandez.

Maria moved to the United States at the age of 27, eventually settling down in Oil City.

She did not speak and read any English at that time and was offered help by the Oil City Literacy Council where she learned to read and write English.

She was a very active person, walking up and down Central Avenue to go to work or to the store.

She was a member of the YWCA. At the age of 72, she learned to swim and to dive off the diving board.

Always a hard worker, she held positions at the Villa, Holiday Inn, Elks Club, and the Polk Center, from which she eventually retired.

Maria was a devout Catholic and attended St. Stephen Church.

On February 10, 1982, she married the love of her life, Grover C. Henry.

They shared 34 years of marriage together, before Grover’s death on May 21, 2016.

Surviving are four children, Maria Carmen Diaz of WI, Diego May and wife, Janice, of NC, Edward May and wife, Victoria, of Franklin, and James May of Oil City; twelve grandchildren, Melody Eddy, Sabrina Eddy, Nathan May, Nicholas May, Rebecca May, Ashley May, Matthew May, Michael May, Breanne Knepp, Brendan Morelli, Gina Vanwormer, and James May; fourteen great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Also surviving are two sisters, Elena of Spain, and Clara of CO.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her six brothers, two of her sisters, and a grandson.

Visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 9 am to 11 am where funeral services will follow at 11 am with the Rev. John Miller, officiating.

A private interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Blind Association or a charity of one’s choice.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

