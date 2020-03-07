Mount Carmel too Much for Clarion; Brookville Falls Late to Penn Cambria

SHAMOKIN, Pa. (D9Sports) – Dani Rae Renno scored 11 of her game-high 21 points in the first quarter, as District 4 champion Mount Carmel rolled past District 9 third-place finisher Clarion, 59-19, in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A tournament at Shamokin High School.

(Photo of Kait Constantino of Clarion. Photo by Kim Constantino)



Behind Renno, the Red Tornadoes led 21-5 at the end of the first quarter and increased that advantage to 40-13 by halftime with Renno adding another eight points in the second quarter.

Lauren Shedleski added 10 points in the win for Mount Carmel, who will face Old Forge in the second round.

Kait Constantino led Clarion with seven points with KK Girvin adding six.

PENN CAMBRIA 66, BROOKVILLE 58

CLARION, Pa. – Using a game-ending 10-2 run, Penn Cambria brought and end to a great three-year run by Brookville with a 66-58 win over the Lady Raiders in the opening round of the PIAA Class 3A tournament at Clarion University’ Tippin Gym.

The game was tied at 56 following a free throw by Brookville’s Madison Johnson with 2:21 to play, but back-to-back baskets from Madison Grove at the 1:56 mark and the 1:32 mark put Penn Cambria ahead four, 60-56.

Relisten to the game:

Lauren Herget got Brookville back within two, 60-58, with a basket at 1:15, but the Lady Panthers hit 6 of 8 free throws in the final 49 seconds to seal the win.

“We missed free throws,” Brookville head coach Mark Powell, whose team went 5 of 10 from the line in the fourth quarter and 15 of 26 in the game, said. “I don’t think it was so much their comeback as us missing opportunities at the line. We never made more than one out of two down the stretch. We just could not cash in at the free-throw line. It allowed them to get back in the game.”

As much as Powell might not have liked his team’s free-throw shooting, he couldn’t have been happy with the second-half defense by the Lady Raiders, either.

Up 40-33 midway through the third quarter, Brookville couldn’t hold the lead thanks to the play of Penn Cambria’s Lora Davis and Madison Grove.

Davis scored 19 of her 20 points in the second half netting 10 in the third quarter and nine in the fourth, while Grove scored 12 of her game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter.

“We knew the Davis girl was tough,” Powell said. “We allowed her to take it the hole a couple of too many times in the second half.

“Foul trouble started to mount for us in the fourth quarter. We started to become less aggressive on defense. Davis was able to take it to the hoop a few times on us.

“We played hard. We just didn’t make enough free throws.”

Morgan Johnson led Brookville with 15 points with Alayna Haight adding 12 on four 3-pointers and Hergert 11. Marcy Schindler added eight points to finish her career with 988 and also snagged 11 rebounds, while Madison Johnson chipped in nine points.

The loss brings an end to the Brookville careers of both Johnsons, Hergert and Schindler. The foursome helped the Lady Raiders to three straight D9 Class 3A titles and a PIAA playoff win their sophomore season.

