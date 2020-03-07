YMCA After School Program Now Accepting Applications for 2020-2021 School Year

CLARION, Pa. – The YMCA is now accepting applications for the Before and After School Program for the 2020-2021 school year.

The Y provides care for your student in grades K-6 Before School, After School and Out of School days. Care is available before and after school as well as full day care during school holidays, Act 80 days, snow days and early dismissals.

Bus transportation is provided to and from the Clarion Area School District and the Clarion-Limestone School District. Care is available from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm. The Y provides exceptional care, plus fun activities for all children enrolled in the program.

Swimming and gym time, homework help and lots of fun activities are provided daily.

Children grow and learn through cooking activities, crafts, fun themes and plenty of games and enrichment.

Applications for enrollment can be printed or picked up at the YMCA.

Please visit the website for more information: http://www.clarioncountyymca.org/before-after-school-care.

Please call Michelle Miller, Child Care Director, at 814-764-5413 with questions and enrollment information.

For more information about YMCA Child Care Programs, please call the YMCA Younger Years Child Care Center at 814-764-5413 for Michelle Miller, Child Care Director, or email childcare@clarionymca.net.

The YMCA Younger Years Child Care Center is located inside the Clarion County YMCA at 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion.

About the YMCA

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400 and follow the Y on Facebook.

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

(Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)

Clarion County YMCA and exploreClarion.com have partnered to provide the community with YMCA News. This is an exclusive article only found on exploreClarion.com.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, Younger Days Child Care, and Camp Coffman.

