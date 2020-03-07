North Clarion Girls, Clarion Boys to Air Saturday Afternoon on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball Powered by the Haskell House

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports)– A pair of PIAA playoff games – North Clarion girls vs. Sewickley Academy and Clarion boys vs. Winchester Thurston – will air Saturday afternoon on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball powered by the Haskell House via EYT Media/D9Sports.com.

(Photo: Clarion’ Skylar Rhoades (left) and North Clarion’s Mackenzie Bauer)

Action will get started at 1 p.m. with a Class 1A girls’ game between North Clarion and Sewickley Academy from Clarion University’s Tippin Gym and will continue with play at 2 p.m. from Keystone High School in Class 2A boys when Clarion takes on Winchester Thurston.

Dustin Kifer and Chris Rossetti will have the call of the North Clarion/Sewickley Academy game with Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle on the call of the Clarion/Winchester Thurston contest.

The Kerle Tire Pregame show from Clarion University starts at 12:30 p.m., while the Kerle Tire Pregame Show from Keystone High School begins at 1:30 p.m.

HOW TO LISTEN: North Clarion vs. Sewickley Academy

Airtime from Clarion University for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show will be 12:30 p.m. with the game set to tip at 1 p.m.

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the website and find the story for the North Clarion/Sewickley Academy game and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play) or click here to listen.

HOW TO LISTEN: Clarion vs. Winchester Thurston

Airtime from Keystone High School for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show will be 1:30 p.m. with the game set to tip at 2 p.m.

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the website and find the story for the game and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play) or click here to listen.

The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Laurel Eye Clinic Games of the Week Powered by the Haskell House possible:

Special thanks to Delta Contracting, State Representative Donna Oberlander, Burford & Henry Real Estate, Tin Town Metal Works, Hunter Station Golf Club and Restaurant, Tuck’D Inn Farm, Snyder’s Autobody, and the Clarion Boys’ Basketball Boosters for Sponsoring today’s’ games as well

