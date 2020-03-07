Police: Venango County Man Stalks Ex-Girlfriend, Asks for Sex as ‘Repayment’ for Items Provided From Relationship

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man was charged following an incident in which he allegedly stalked his ex-girlfriend and asked her for sex as a “repayment” for items he gave her from their previous relationship.

Court documents indicate 36-year-old Jeremy Allen Troup, of Franklin, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, on the following charges:

– Promote Pros-Prostitution, Felony 3

– Stalking – Repeatedly Communicate To Cause Fear, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Repeatedly in Anonymous Manner, Misdemeanor 1

He was lodged in the Venango County Jail on March 5 and denied bail. The bail action reason is listed as “defendant refused to give any information in regards to questions for bail.”

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, in Venango County Central Court.

The charges stem from incidents that occurred in Oil City nearly a year and a half ago.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Patrolman Ruditis, of the Oil City Police Department, on October 24, 2018, a known female victim reported her ex-boyfriend, Jeremy Allen Troup, was sending her harassing messages through anonymous means at extremely inconvenient hours, as well as contacting her via calls.

Patrolman Ruditis interviewed the victim and obtained copies of the messages.

According to the complaint, through the messages, Troup told the victim he would be waiting for her at her residence, which caused the victim emotional distress. Troup allegedly attempted to solicit sexual benefits form the victim in order to “repay” for items provided to her during their previous relationship, and also in exchange for him to stop sending any further harassing calls and/or messages.

After leaving the Oil City Police Department, the victim reportedly received an additional 13 calls from Troup, the complaint states.

Troup contacted the victim using a phone number not recognized by the victim. She answered one of the calls and was able to identify him. She then returned to the Oil City Police Department and spoke to Ptlm. Ruditis again. She was visibly upset and in distress over the continued contact, according to the complaint.

The charges were initially filed by Patrolman Ruditis through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on October 24, 2018.

