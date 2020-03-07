Saturday Features Nine District 9 Teams in Action in PIAA Basketball Playoffs

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – Nine District 9 teams – five girls’ teams and four boys’ team – will be in action in the first round of the PIAA basketball playoffs Saturday.

(Photo: Zack Zameroski of Ridgway (left) guards Nick Frederick of Clarion (right) during the D9 title game last Saturday won by Ridgway. The Elkers and Bobcats both begin PIAA play Saturday. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

Full coverage of District 9 teams in the basketball postseason can be found here.

Here is a quick look at each game.

BOYS

CLASS 3A

(7-6) Neshannock Lancer vs. (9-1) Brookville Raiders

When: 6 p.m., Saturday, March 7

Where: Clarion University’s Tippin Gym

Records: Neshannock 16-8; Brookville 17-7

How They Got Here: Neshannock beat Washington, 55-54, in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs then lost to Lincoln Park, 57-34, in the quarterfinals qualifying for the PIAA Tournament when Lincoln Park reached the WPIAL championship game and finished second; Brookville beat Kane, 59-52, in the D9 title game and then beat Chestnut Ridge, 46-32, in the D5-9 subregional title game

Winner Gets: Winner of game between (7-2) Lincoln Park and (6-3) Penns Valley Wednesday, March 11, at a time and place to be announced

One Thing to Know: Brookville opponents are shooting just 37.3 percent from the field this season … The Raiders Aaron Park is a 1,000-point scorer with 1,040 career points

CLASS 2A

(7-4) Shenango Wildcats vs. (9-1) Ridgway Elkers

When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7

Where: Clarion University’s Tippin Gym

Records: Shenango 19-6; Ridgway 19-7

How They Got Here: Shenango beat California, 71-51, in the WPIAL first round and then beat Jeanette, 52-34, in the WPIAL quarterfinals before losing to Sto-Rox, 65-58, in the semifinals and finishing fourth when Sto-Rox finished second; Ridgway beat Smethport, 50-27, in the D9 quarterfinals then topped Coudersport, 39-29, in the semifinals before beating Clarion, 41-32, in the title game

Winner Gets: The winner of the game between (9-3) Coudersport and (10-2) Farrell Wednesday, March 11, at a time and place to be announced

One Thing to Know: This is Ridgway’s fifth straight PIAA playoff appearance and the Elkers eighth in the last nine years. As the D9 champion last season, the Elkers beat Sewickley Academy and Wilmington to reach the quarterfinals before losing to Our Lady of Sacred Heart, while Shenango, making its first PIAA appearance since 2007, lost to Farrell in the opening round a year ago.

(7-3) Winchester Thurston Bears vs. (9-2) Clarion Bobcats

When: 2 p.m., Saturday, March 7

Where: Keystone High School

Records: Winchester Thurston 12-12; Clarion 16-9

How They Got Here: Winchester Thurston beat Laurel, 47-45, in the WPIAL first round and then upset 20-win Springdale, 57-54, in the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Our Lady of Sacred Heart, 73-19, in the semifinals and finishing third when OLSH won the title; Clarion beat Karns City, 54-48, in the D9 quarterfinals then beat top-seeded Keystone, 54-50, in the semifinals before losing to Ridgway, 41-32, in the title game

Winner Gets: Winner of game between (6-1) Bishop Guilfoyle and (7-6) Brentwood Wednesday, March 11, at a site and time to be announced.

One Thing to Know: Clarion is in the PIAA playoffs for the first time since 2005, while Winchester Thurston is making its first-ever PIAA playoff appearance. The Bears have actually been outscored on the season, 1,399 points to 1,370 and entered the WPIAL playoffs having lost 8 of their last 13 regular-season games … Clarion has one loss, the title game loss to Ridgway, since Jan. 24 going 8-1 since Jan. 24.

(9-3) Coudersport Falcons vs. (10-2) Farrell Steelers

When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday, March 7

Where: Sharon High School

Records: Coudersport 20-4; Farrell 16-8

How They Got Here: Coudersport had a bye into the D9 semifinals where it lost to Ridgway, 39-29, before rallying to beat Keystone, 58-45, in the consolation game to finish third; Farrell beat Maplewood, 86-31, in the D10 quarterfinals then topped Youngsville, 73-47, in the semifinals before losing to Lakeview, 55-54 in double overtime in the D10 title game

Winner Gets: Winner of the game between (9-1) Ridgway and (7-4) Shenango Wednesday, March 11, at a site and time to be announced

One Thing to Know: This is a rematch of sorts from football season when Farrell beat Coudersport in the Class 1A first round. It was the second straight year the Steelers beat the Falcons on the gridiron in the PIAA playoffs … Both teams won PIAA games a year ago with Coudersport beating South Side Beaver, 73-70, on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Owen Chambers after a Chambers steal in the first round before losing to Bishop Guilfoyle, 77-65, in the second round. Farrell got the quarterfinals with wins over Shenango and Serra Catholic before losing to Bishop Guilfoyle, 55-52

GIRLS

CLASS 4A

(7-4) Central Valley Warriors vs. (9-1) Punxsutawney Lady Chucks

When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday, March 7

Where: Clarion University’s Tippin Gym

Records: Central Valley 18-4; Punxsutawney 19-4

How They Got Here: Central Valley beat Knoch, 52-47, in the WPIAL quarterfinals before losing to Southmoreland, 64-51, in the semifinals and finishing fourth when Southmoreland finished second; Punxsutawney beat St. Marys, 54-38, in the D9 title game

Winner Gets: Winner of the game between (7-1) North Catholic and (7-6) Freeport Wednesday, March 11, at a time and place to be announced

One Thing to Know: These two teams met in the 2017 PIAA 4A first round with Punxsutawney coming out on top, 46-40, the last time the Lady Chucks won a PIAA playoff game … The Lady Chucks start four underclassmen including a freshman in Chloe Presloid.

Class 1A

(7-6) Avella Eagles vs. (9-1) Coudersport Lady Falcons

When: 2 p.m., Saturday, March 7

Where: at St. Marys High School

Records: Avella 17-7; Coudersport 21-4

How They Got Here: Avella beat Propel Andrew Street Charter, 54-12, in the WPIAL first round before losing to West Greene, 55-45, in the quarterfinals and qualifying for the PIAA playoffs when West Greene made it to the WPIAL title game finishing second; Coudersport beat DuBois Central Catholic, 50-41, in the D9 quarterfinals then topped Otto-Eldred 62-40, in the semifinals before upsetting three-time defending champion and unbeaten North Clarion, 42-40, in the championship game on a shot with just under four seconds to play by Sarah Chambers

Winner Gets: Winner of the game between (7-3) Clairton and (6-3) Blacklick Valley Wednesday, March 11, at a site and time to be announced

One Thing to Know: Coudersport is in the PIAA playoffs for the fifth straight year (3 times in 1A and 2 in 2A) and made it to the second round in 2A in 2018 … Avella’s only two losses since Jan. 27 have been to West Greene.

(7-4) Sewickley Academy Panthers vs. (9-2) North Clarion She-Wolves

When: 1 p.m., Saturday, March 7

Where: Clarion University’s Tippin Gym

Records: Sewickley Academy 14-11; North Clarion 24-1

How They Got Here: Sewickley Academy beat St. Joseph, 53-27, in the WPIAL first round and then upset Vincentian Academy, 43-31, in the quarterfinals before losing to West Greene, 46-45, in the semifinals and finished fourth when West Greene finished second

Winner Gets: Winner of the game between (6-2) St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy (Boalsburg) and (5-3) Berlin Brothersvalley Wednesday, March 11, at a site and time to be announced

One Thing to Know: This is the third time in four years these teams have met in the PIAA playoffs. In 2017, North Clarion beat Sewickley Academy, 57-38, and last year, Sewickley Academy returned the favor with a 44-35 win on its way to the final eight in the state … Sewickley Academy beat Cornell this season, 57-1, and had won six straight prior to the loss to West Greene in the WPIAL semifinals … North Clarion’s Abby Gatesman has scored 1,203 career points and needs 22 points to tie Chris Allio for fourth in school history

(9-3) Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders vs. (5-2) Tussey Mountain Titans

When: 1 p.m., Saturday, March 7

Where: Pitt-Johnstown’s Sports Center

Records: ECC 16-11; Tussey Mountain 19-6

How They Got Here: ECC beat Union, 51-33, in the D9 quarterfinals before losing to North Clarion, 62-47, in the semifinals and rebounding to beat Otto-Eldred, 46-41, in the consolation game; Tussey Mountain beat Johnstown Christian School, 71-15, in the D5 quarterfinals then beat Shade, 55-37, in the semifinals before losing to Shanksville-Stonycreek, 55-42, in the championship game

Winner Gets: Winner of game between (7-1) Rochester and (9-4) Otto-Eldred Wednesday, March 11, at a site and time to be announced

One Thing to Know: ECC’s Taylor Newton is a 1,000-point scorer with 1,377 career points, the second-most in school history and she is averaging a double-double of 16.8 ppg and 12.4 rpg this season

(9-4) Otto-Eldred Lady Terrors vs. (7-1) Rochester Rams

When: 3 p.m., Saturday, March 7

Where: Sewickley Academy High School

Records: Otto-Eldred 16-8; Rochester 24-1

How They Got Here: Otto-Eldred beat Cameron County, 54-41, in the D9 quarterfinals before losing to Coudersport, 62-40, in the semifinals and to ECC, 46-41, in the consolation game; Rochester beat Aquinas Academy, 64-24, in the WPIAL quarterfinals, Clairton, 57-37, in the semifinals and previously unbeaten West Greene, 59-43, in the championship game

Winner Gets: The winner of the game between (9-3) Elk County Catholic and (5-2) Tussey Mountain Wednesday, March 11, at a time and site to be announced

One Thing to Know: Rochester has won 22 in a row since losing to Central Valley, 58-56, Dec. 9. The Rams were upset in the second round of the PIAA playoffs last season by Shanksville-Stonycreek after beating Otto-Eldred, 67-44, in the first round

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.