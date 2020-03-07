The Most Affordable Places to Live in Our Region

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A recent analysis of communities in Pennsylvania found several local municipalities among the most affordable, but Clarion Borough wasn’t one of them.

HomeSnacks annual analysis of the cheapest places to live in Pennsylvania found Oil City, Sugarcreek Borough, DuBois, and Warren all in the top ten most affordable places to live in the state.

The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Pennsylvania

1. Greenville

2. Oil City

3. West Mifflin

4. Sugarcreek Borough

5. Pottsville

6. New Brighton

7. Clearfield

8. DuBois

9. Warren

10. Brentwood

On the flip side, Clarion was ranked number 151 out of 185.

The data gathered showed an 11.7 percent unemployment rate and a 28.5 percent poverty rate in Clarion. With a median household income of $33,116.00, a median home price of $125,700.00, and a median rent price of $625.00, Clarion Borough stands in sharp contrast to some of the other communities in our region.

Oil City is on the opposite side of the spectrum, ranked as the second most affordable place to live in Pennsylvania.

While its unemployment rate was measured at nine percent, it has a median household income of $37,543.00, a median home value of $49,100.00, and a median rent of $597.00. The cost of living overall in Oil City was found to be 0.8 times lower than the national average.

Sugarcreek Borough ranked similar to Oil City as the fourth most affordable place to live in Pennsylvania.

Its unemployment sits at 8.8 percent. Median home values are considerably higher, at $77,600.00, while the median rent is similar, at $586.00, but the median household income of $41,658.00 keeps it high in the rankings. The cost of living overall in Sugarcreek Borough was also found to be 0.8 times lower than the national average.

DuBois ranked eighth on the list for affordability.

The city has a far lower unemployment rate, at 4.8 percent, but also have some distinct differences in other areas. The median income in DuBois is higher, at $48,193.00, but the median home value of $90,500.00 is higher, as well. The cost of living overall in DuBois was found to be 0.9 times lower than the national average.

Warren ranked ninth in the analysis.

With a population of 9,250, the city’s median household income in Warren comes in at $41,816 and the median home value is $80,800 for 2020. The unemployment rate sits at 6.2%.

Punxsutawney, while ranked considerable lower, made it into the top 100, ranked at number 71 for affordability. While the unemployment rate of just 3.3 percent is considerably lower than some other areas, it has a median income of $31,912.00 and a median home value of $79,300.00.

In comparison to our local area, Harrisburg was ranked number 77, with a median income of $37,356.00 and a median home value of $78,900.00. Their poverty rate is 27.7 percent, and their unemployment rate is 9.8 percent.

Erie was ranked number 79, with a median income of $36,882.00 and a median home value of $87,800.00. Erie has a poverty rate of 26.4 percent and an unemployment rate of 8.4 percent.

Pittsburgh came in at number 114 out of 185. Pittsburgh has a median income of $45,831.00 and a median home value of $116,300. Their poverty rate is 21.4 percent, and unemployment is 6.2 percent.

The community that ranked number 185 of 185, the least affordable of those researched, was State College. It has a median income of $33,244.00, juxtaposed against a median home value of $299,500.00. It also has a high poverty rate, at 45.0 percent, but a lower unemployment rate, at just 5.8 percent.

