Vincentian Academy too Much for A-C Valley; ECC, Cameron County Both Win

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (D9Sports) – Priest Ryan led a trio of Vincentian Academy players in double digits with 23 points, as the WPIAL champion Royals rolled past District 9 fourth-place finisher A-C Valley, 93-63.

(Photo of A-C Valley’s Levi Orton. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

Matt McDonough added 21 points for Vincentian Academy with Angelo Reeves added 17.

Levi Orton led A-C Valley with 22 points with Eddie Stevaus adding 12 points, Russ Carr nine points and Tanner Merwin eight points.

A-C Valley trailed 20-10 at the end of the first quarter, 42-29 at halftime and 61-46 at the end of three quarters.

ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 56, IMANI CHRISTIAN 34

CLARION, Pa. – Limiting Imani Christian, the sixth-place team out of the WPIAL, to just 11 combined points in the second and third quarters, District 9 champion Elk County Catholic moved into the second round of the PIAA Class 1A tournament with a 56-34 win.

“I thought our defense was pretty good,” ECC head coach Aaron Straub said. “If you take away their three balls in the first quarter (Imani hit four first-quarter 3-pointers), we really played an outstanding defensive game in the first half.”

After playing to a 13-all tie after one quarter, ECC outscored the Saints 13-2 in the second quarter to take a 26-15 halftime lead not allowing Imani Christian a basket until the 2:50 mark of the quarter.

“We play good team defense,” ECC senior Regis Wortman said. “Everyone knows what to do. There is a good synergy.”

Wortman played a big role in the win on offense scoring a game-high 25 points, his second-best output of the season. All 25 tallies came in the first three quarters.

“My teammates did a really great job getting me open,” Wortman said. “I have to give them credit.”

Wortman was particularly good in the first quarter – nine points – and the third quarter – 10 points – first keeping ECC in the game and then helping the Crusaders expand their lead to 19, 43-24, going to the fourth quarter.

“There’s no secret that I’ve been telling people how good Regis is,” Straub said. “He just does so many things that go unnoticed and so many things that he does well. He is really a big part of what were’ trying to do, and, hopefully, what we’ll continue to do.”

Up 19 going to the fourth, ECC played a clock-control game but had trouble putting the Saints completely away because of poor foul shooting – the Crusaders were 8 of 15 from the line in the fourth quarter, although they did hit their final five charity shots.

“We have to be better,” Straub said. “The free throws we missed tonight looked pretty good and were all around the rim but just didn’t go in. I think we will shoot our free throws a lot better the next time.”

Carter Lindemuth added nine points for ECC, all from the free-throw line and all in the fourth quarter when he went 9 of 14 from the line.

Malik Shannon paced Imani Christian with 12 points while hitting three 3-pointers, while Aidan Bestill added 11 points.

NOTES – ECC will take on WPIAL runner-up Cornell in the second round Tuesday, March 10, at a site and time to be announced Sunday. Cornell beat Saltsburg, 74-29, Friday night and beat Imani Christian, 84-65, in the WPIAL quarterfinals … ECC held the Saints to nine field goals, five of which were 3-pointers, and limited Imani Christian to just five field goals in the final three quarters.

CAMERON COUNTY 61, WILLIAMSBURG 38

ST. MARYS, Pa. – Behind a double-double effort from Caden Beldin, District 9 second-place Cameron County cruised to a 61-38 victory over District 6 runner up Williamsburg in the first round of the PIAA Class 1A playoffs at St. Marys High School.

Beldin had a game-high 25 points and completed the double-double by hauling in 15 rebounds.

“I was happy that everyone got to see what I see in practice,” Cameron County head coach Mark Guido said of Beldin’s efforts. “That kid is relentless. He may foul somebody, but he’s going to keep working hard. That’s who we are.”

Along with Beldin’s offensive performance, Dylan Guisto, Gavin Morton and Jon Good all made offensive contributions to put the Red Raiders, who won a PIAA game for the first time since 2015, up 23-10 at the end of the first quarter.

Good knocked down a pair of 3-pointers while Morton and Guisto each had one.

“It’s huge,” Beldin said of the first quarter. “Our threes were falling, so that helped us a lot. All of our players are just as important as every single one of us and whether one of us is on or off it doesn’t matter. We play team ball.”

The second quarter saw Williamsburg go on an 11-4 run to cut the deficit to 27-21 behind six points from Shane Brantner and five from Lambert Palmer.

But Hayden Brown responded by knocking down a 3-pointer and Beldin added five more tallies as the Red Raiders finished the last two minutes on an 8-0 run and a 35-21 halftime lead.

“It was good for our confidence,” Guido said of the strong first half. “You don’t want to lose a game (like Cameron County did in the D9 finals to Elk County Catholic) and come in and get down right away. It affects the way you play.”

Cameron County started putting Williamsburg away in the third quarter limiting the Blue Pirates to six points with two being free-throws.

Beldin netted nine points in the third quarter and Morton added his second 3-pointer.

Williamsburg continued to struggle to find offense in the fourth managing three field goals (four points from Palmer and a 3-pointer from Zach Kagarise) and four points from free-throws.

Palmer paced the Blue Pirates with 15 tallies while Brantner chipped in 12.

Guisto finished with nine points for the Red Raiders and Morton and Good each netted eight points apiece.

Cameron County will move on to the second round of the PIAA Class 1A Playoffs and face Bishop Canevin, the fourth-place team out of the WPIAL, Tuesday, March 10, at a site and time to be determined. Bishop Canevin knocked off Commodore Perry, 87-35.

