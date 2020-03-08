Brookville Boys Pick Up First PIAA Victory in 23 Years

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – Brookville used a 13-0 fourth-quarter run to turn a three-point lead into a 15-point, 49-34, win in the opening round of the PIAA Class 3A boys’ basketball playoffs at Clarion University’s Tippin Gym.

“It feels great to win a PIAA playoff game,” senior Aaron Park said. “At the beginning of the year, we knew we had a great team coming back from last year. We lost one good player in Trenton, but we knew we had the rest of the team there. That was the goal since the beginning of the year, to win a state game. It’s been a while since Brookville has done that.”

A while is an understatement.

Try 23 years.

The Raiders’ last PIAA victory came in 1997, the only PIAA victory in school boys’ basketball history until Saturday night.

“I’m pretty proud of these guys right now,” Brookville head coach Dalton Park, Aaron’s dad, said. “It was a very special win. These guys, they play hard the whole time. It took us a little bit to get going this year, but once we got going, hopefully, it takes a lot to stop us.”

Brookville led by just three, 31-28, following a 3-pointer from Neshannock’s Johnpaul Mozzocio with 5:52 to play.

But that was the last points the Lancers scored until 1:44 was left in the game when Preston Turk hit a pair of free throws.

By that time, Brookville led 44-28 thanks to five points from Jace Miner and four from Aaron Park.

“Honestly, I don’ think there was much of a difference other than our shots started falling,” Aaron Park said. “The whole game we preach defense. Defense leads into offense. It brings us energy. We kept playing the defense the whole game. Our shots were going in and out. We knew if we kept playing that defense, they would start falling. They started falling, and that’s when we grabbed the momentum and never looked back.”

Park got the run started with back-to-back baskets at 5:20 and then 4:36.

“We actually wanted to start looking inside,” Dalton Park said. “We had a couple of easy shots inside. I think once we got those, it clamped and opened things up on the outside.

Brookville, as it has done so many times this season, won with defense limiting Neshannock to 13 of 48 from the floor and 3 of 24 from beyond the arc.

“We just work together as a whole five,” Aaron Park said. “When we work together, we are pretty tough on D.”

The Raiders led wire-to-wire after starting the game up 10-2, but things got dicey in the second quarter for Brookville when it only scored three points.

“I was upset because I was worried,” Dalton Park said. “They were coming back, and we were sitting still. The offense just disappeared on us. Luckily, the defense was there all night.”

Good thing for the Raiders, Neshannock only managed three points of its own helping Brookville take a 17-13 halftime lead after Robert Keth hit three free throws with 3.1 seconds left in the half after being fouled taking a 3-pointer.

“That got us momentum going into the second half,” Dalton Park said. “The doubts went away.”

Keth paced Brookville with 19 points, while Miner added 12 and Park 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Turk led Neshannock with 13 points while Mozzocio added 10.

Neshannock was without 6-foo-4 junior Spencer Perry, who missed the game with an injury. The Lancers seemed to miss his 11 points per game.

Brookville will face WPIAL runner-up Lincoln Park, a 67-59 winner over Penns Valley, in the second round Wednesday, March 11, at a site and time to be announced.

