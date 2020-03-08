Clarion Borough Mayor, Council Members Tout Importance of Census

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The issue of the upcoming census became a topic of some conversation at Tuesday evening’s Clarion Borough Council meeting.

Mayor Brett Whitling, who has been working with the Census Bureau’s Complete Count Committee, initially brought up the topic, noting that there are still census positions that need to be filled in our area.

“Clarion County is falling pretty far behind as far as needing enumerators, to have Census workers. There are only a few more days to apply,” Whitling said.

He noted the jobs are part-time, three days per week, and pay $16.00 per hour.

“We need to get this out there because we really need boots on the ground to try to get a higher count for Clarion County.”

He went on to explain some of the importance of getting an accurate count.

“Every person the census counts is a potential $2,100.00 that could be brought into the borough and the county to our schools and to our public utilities.”

“The public needs to know why we have the census and what an accurate census count does for the borough, the county, and the state,” council member Brenda Sanders-Dede added.

“It’s a very important tool for the borough, the county, and the state as far as it relates to dollars we receive, how we receive them.”

She noted that issues like the local median income, as determined by the census, can have major effects down the road.

“We need to know all of that information so we can be accurately represented and funded.”

There are several areas in the county that are still in need of census workers, including Clarion University, according to Whitling.

“The more people we have from an area, the more comfortable they are and the more familiar they are with that area, the more they will be able to get out and know where to go and who to talk to. And, if you have someone knocking at your door, you’re more likely going to listen to them if you are familiar with who they are,” Whitling noted.

“The census is very important, and it is a great opportunity to accurately count how many people we have in Clarion Borough.”

For those interested in a census job, information on the jobs and how to apply can be found at 2020Census.gov/jobs.

