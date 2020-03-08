CNET Busts Shippenville Woman for Selling Heroin, Meth

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville woman is facing felony charges after CNET reportedly made a pair of controlled purchases of heroin and crystal meth from her.

Court documents indicate CNET filed the following criminal charges against 23-year-old Keshia Dora Shetler, of Shippenville:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (three counts)

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3 (two counts)

– Possession Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (two counts)

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (two counts)

– Tamper With/Fabricate Physical Evidence, Misdemeanor 2

– Drive While Operator Privilege Suspended Or Revoked, Summary

The charges are the result of two drug busts by CNET utilizing a confidential informant (C.I.).

Controlled Purchase of Heroin on December 12, 2019

According to a criminal complaint, on December 12, 2019, CNET made a controlled purchase of “two buns” (20 bags) of heroin from Keshia Dora Shetler in exchange for $150.00 in U.S. currency and a baggie of white powder substance (believed to be bath salts or methamphetamine) utilizing a C.I.

The C.I. made contact with Shetler via social media and was then provided with $150.00 of official CNET funds. CNET officers then observed as the exchange took place at an apartment complex in Clarion Township, the complaint indicates.

The evidence was then logged and sent to the Erie Regional Crime Lab.

Based on the investigation, charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Thursday, March 5.

Controlled Purchase of Crystal Methamphetamine on March 4, 2020

According to a second complaint, on March 4, CNET conducted a controlled purchase of a small ziplock bag of crystal methamphetamine from Keshia Shetler in exchange for $50.00 in pre-recorded U.S. currency. CNET utilized a C.I. to execute the purchase, which occurred in Elk Township, Clarion County.

A CNET officer obtained photographs of Facebook messenger messages between the C.I. and Shetler arranging for the purchase, and officers also observed as the purchase was completed, the complaint indicates.

Following the purchase, CNET officers conducted a traffic stop on Shetler’s vehicle. An officer observed Shetler making “furtive movements” as officers approached the vehicle. She and a known passenger were then ordered to exit the vehicle and were placed in handcuffs, the complaint states.

A search of Shetler’s person resulted in the discovery of a pink zipper case containing six syringes, q-tips, and an orange spoon with a clear crystal substance, which was located down the front of her pants. A search of the vehicle recovered a black LG smartphone, bent in half and smoking on the passenger side floorboard, a syringe in the driver’s side door panel, the $50.00 in CNET pre-recorded U.S. currency in Shetler’s purse with her PA driver’s license, and an orange digital scale located in Shetler’s purse, according to the complaint.

It was learned that just prior to the traffic stop, Shetler took her mobile phone and broke it in half, throwing it onto the passenger floor in an attempt to conceal the contents of the phone. This created a substantial amount of heat and smoke coming from the front passenger floor, and the phone was removed from the vehicle before the vehicle carpet caught fire, the complaint notes.

The known passenger from the vehicle reported that he and Shetler had made several stops prior to meeting with the C.I. He also stated that while police were approaching the vehicle, Shetler stuffed items down the front of her pants and said he believed she placed drugs in her genitals. He told police if they did not find drugs in the car, “it’s inside her,” because she had one more stop to make, according to the complaint.

Police also obtained information from another man that Shelter stuffed an ounce of crystal methamphetamine in her genitals that day and smuggled them into the Clarion County Jail without being detected, the complaint states.

A warrant was then requested for a medical professional to conduct a scan of Shetler’s person and to remove any foreign object found.

Charges on this incident were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Wednesday, March 4.

Shetler was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, on both cases.

Unable to post $50,000.00 total monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.

