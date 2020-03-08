Coroner Called to Scene of Log Truck vs. Amish Buggy Collision

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Coroner was called to the scene of a collision between a log truck and an Amish buggy on Clintonville Road on Sunday afternoon.

A representative of Venango County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the call came in at 3:49 p.m. for the collision that occurred on Clintonville Road (Route 208) between Clintonville and Barkeyville.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department, Pine Township Volunteer Fire Company, Superior Ambulance Service, Emlenton Area Ambulance Service, STAT MedEvac, and Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

Route 208 in Venango County is closed from the intersection with Route 308 in Clintonville Borough to the intersection with Route 8 in Barkeyville Borough due to a crash.

PennDOT said the roadway is expected to reopen later this evening.

