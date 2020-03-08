 

DuBois’ Scott, Brookville’s Whitehill Win PIAA Wrestling Titles for Second Straight Year

Sunday, March 8, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Ed Scott DuBois podium shot DuBois AthleticsHERSHEY, Pa. (D9Sports) – DuBois’ Ed Scott and Brookville’s Colby Whitehill won PIAA wrestling crowns for the second consecutive year.

(Photo of Ed Scott on the podium. Photo courtesy of DuBois Athletics) 

Scott wrestling at 152 pounds this season defeated Council Rock North’s Cameron Robinson, 11-8, in the championship bout to claim the Class 3A title.

Whitehill, meanwhile, defended his Class 2a title at 285 pounds by pinning Emmanuel Lawl of Church Farm School in 1:03. Whitehill won three of his four bouts in the championship by fall and the other by an 8-0 major decision.

Joining Scott and Whitehill on the podium from District 9 were the following wrestlers:

In Class 2A: Brookville’s Cayden Walter who finished sixth at 106 pounds, Brookville’s Owen Reinsel who finished fourth at 113 pounds, Brockway’s Anthony Glasl who finished third at 132 pounds, Curwensville’s Zach Holland who finished sixth at 138 pounds, Kane’s Teddy Race who finished eighth at 170 pounds, Sheffield’s Ethan Finch who finished sixth at 182 pounds, Brockway’s Eric Johnson who finished seventh at 195 pounds and Brookville’s Nathan Taylor who finished fourth at 220 pounds.

In Class 3A: DuBois’ Chandler Ho who finished eight at 138 pounds and Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte who finished eighth at 285 pounds.

District 9 wrestling coverage on exporeClarion.com is brought to you by Luton's Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

