Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps Celebrates AmeriCorps Week March 8-14

KNOX, Pa. – This week Keystone SMILES CLC joins thousands of Americans across the country to celebrate the valuable contributions of the AmeriCorps members who pledge to “get things done” for our nation as part of the annual AmeriCorps Week.

“We are proud to be part of AmeriCorps program and grateful for the AmeriCorps members who are getting things done for Northwestern Pennsylvania,” said Joyce A. Fosdick, Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center, Executive Director.

“Our local AmeriCorps members have made a significant impact on Pennsylvania’s ability to meet so many local needs such as community projects, early childhood education, tutoring, academic engagement activities, and home renovations.”

The weeklong AmeriCorps Week celebration also honors the contributions and support of thousands of local organizations that make AmeriCorps programs possible. In the Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps service network, 72 AmeriCorps members are currently serving 3,545 children and youth in schools and after school safe havens in Clarion, Jefferson, Venango, Beaver, Allegheny, Erie, McKean, and Mercer with an anticipated 50 more members to serve in summer programs. Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps members also serve in a HOT (House of Trades) program which engages members in skills trading while helping communities with home renovations through collaborations.

This year, Keystone SMILES celebrates during 2020 AmeriCorps Awareness Week the completion of a home located in Oil City, Pa., which was a collaboration with Bridge Builders Community Foundation. The celebration is schedule for Monday, March 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The public is welcomed to visit the project site located at 304 East Third Street, Oil City, Pa.

Every year, 75,000 AmeriCorps members serve through more than 20,000 schools, nonprofits, and community and faith-based organizations across the country. These citizens have played a critical role in the recovery of communities affected by natural disasters like Hurricanes Katrina, Sandy, Harvey, and Maria. They also tutor and mentor young people, connect veterans to jobs, care for seniors, reduce crime and revive cities, fight the opioid epidemic, and meet other critical needs.

The Corporation for National and Community Service, the federal agency responsible for AmeriCorps, marked the 25th anniversary of the program last fall, saluting the more than 1.1 million Americans who have pledged to “get things done” since the program’s inception in 1994.

Together, they have provided more than 1.6 billion hours of service and earned $4 billion in education scholarships to pay for college or pay back student loans.

A growing body of research shows that service has an effect on more than just the communities served, but also on the members themselves. AmeriCorps alumni credit their year of service for developing leadership skills that bridges divides, solves problems, and opens doors to opportunities that advance their careers and education. Many of Keystone SMILES Partners have hired Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps Alums.

In addition, research shows that alumni gain skills and are exposed to experiences that communities and employers find valuable. Public, private, and nonprofit sector employers have also demonstrated their commitment to hiring AmeriCorps alumni, signing on to be an Employer of National Service.

To join the celebration, follow AmeriCorps on Facebook, , and Instagram, and join the conversation by sharing pictures and stories on Twitter, using #MadeinAmeriCorps and #AmeriCorpsWorks. Those interested in joining AmeriCorps can learn more at AmeriCorps.gov/join.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.