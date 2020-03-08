Michelle M. Wray, 47, of Greenville, passed away in her home on March 6, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.

Born October 30, 1972 in Bitburg, Germany, she was the daughter of James A. and Bernice A. (Lavoie) Wray; they survive her.

After graduating high school from Rocky Grove in 1990, Michelle went on to get her Bachelor’s of Science Degree from Edinboro University in Criminal Justice.

She was currently working as a Corrections Officer for Mercer County Corrections.

In her spare time, Michelle lived her life with a vibrancy unique to her.

She loved music, especially Metallica and other heavy metal bands; adored animals and loved to volunteer at the Best Friends Animal Society; and was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary in Greenville.

Michelle also liked to keep busy at home, and could often be found cleaning, exercising, and working in her yard.

She was also of the Christian faith.

Most of all, Michelle cherished her family and loved the wonderful times they spent together.

In addition to her parents, Michelle will be forever remembered by brother, James V. Wray and his daughter, Jaden, of Seneca; her maternal grandmother, Eva Lavoie of Maine; her special friend, Erik Vasconi of Greenville; her “four-legged furry children”, Pebblez and Bambi; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins spread all across the country.

Michelle was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, James V., Jr., and Juliana (Kleja) Wray; and her maternal grandfather, Mack F. Lavoie.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 1 pm to 3 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm.

Funeral services for Michelle will be held at the funeral home on Friday, March 13, 2020 beginning at 7 pm with Reverend Dan Grimes, officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made in Michelle’s name to the Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, Utah 84741.

Memorial contributions can be made in Michelle's name to the Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, Utah 84741.

