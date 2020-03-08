Obenrader Helps Lift Gannon into PSAC Women’s Basketball Title Game

INDIANA, Pa. (D9Sports) – Tori Obenrader scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help Gannon advance to the PSAC women’s basketball title game with a 74-58 win over Shippensburg Saturday afternoon at the KCAC on the campus of IUP.

(Photo by Mike Schnelle. Photo courtesy of Slippery Rock University Athletics)

The Knights will play IUP for the championship at 3 p.m. Sunday at the KCAC.

Chelsea Rourke led Gannon with 20 points, while Ariel Jones scored 18 for Shippensburg.

