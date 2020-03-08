 

Saturday’s District 9 PIAA Basketball Scores

Sunday, March 8, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

March 7 basketball scores.

GIRLS

PIAA CLASS 1A FIRST ROUND

(9-1) Coudersport 48, (7-6) Avelaa 41
(9-2) North Clarion 47, (7-4) Sewickley Academy 36
(5-2) Tussey Mountain 41, (9-3) Elk County Catholic 32
(7-1) Rochester 69, (9-4) Otto-Eldred 40

PIAA CLASS 4A FIRST ROUND

(7-4) Central Valley 59, (9-1) Punxsutawney 56, overtime

BOYS

PIAA CLASS 2A FIRST ROUND

(9-1) Ridgway 57, (7-4) Shenango 49
(9-2) Clarion 49, (7-3) Winchester Thurston 44
(10-2) Farrell 69, (9-3) Coudersport 64

PIAA CLASS 3A FIRST ROUND

(9-1) Brookville 49, (7-6) Neshannock 34


