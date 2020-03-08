Say What?!: Mystery Calf Rescued From Busy Roadway in Delaware

DELAWARE – Officials in Delaware are trying to find the owner of a calf that was found in the middle of a busy road by a pair of Department of Transportation workers.

Ally Istenes of Hartly said two Delaware Department of Transportation workers came to her door Tuesday and asked if she was the owner of the young cow they had found wandering in the nearby roadway.

Read the full story here.

