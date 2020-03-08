 

SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Offers Stuffed Pork Chop Special Today

Sunday, March 8, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

korner-w-logo_10112019RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering a Stuffed Pork Chop special today, March 8th.

Mark your calendar and make sure to stop in at the Korner Restaurant for these delicious upcoming specials:

  • Sunday, March 8th – Stuffed Pork Chop
  • Monday, March 9th – Hamburger Steak
  • Tuesday, March 10th – Haluski
  • Wednesday, March 11th – Chicken Stir Fry
  • Thursday, March 12th – Spaghetti, Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan, or Roast Beef Dinner
  • Friday, March 13th – Fish, Shrimp, or Ribeye
  • Saturday, March 14th – Grilled Pork Chop Dinner

Menu is subject to change! To-go orders are available.

korner kr5

korner fish

korner kr4

Don’t forget about dessert. Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.

korner kr3

Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

korner-restaurant-logo


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
