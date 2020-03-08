Total Number of Coronavirus Cases in PA Reaches Six, Over 500 Cases Reported in U.S.

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Sunday that two new presumptive positive coronavirus cases have been reported in the commonwealth.

In a release, the agency said two individuals from Montgomery County were diagnosed and are isolated at their homes. Both individuals are described as adults who are experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms.

The total of presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania reached six as of early Sunday evening.

Following the announcement of two new cases on Saturday, Governor Tom Wolf issued a statement reassuring the public that the commonwealth is prepared.

“Even with these new cases, I want to reassure Pennsylvanians that the commonwealth is prepared and responding appropriately and swiftly so that information and resources are available.

“I have been coordinating with legislative leaders from both parties, and we have agreed to immediately work toward a package that would provide resources to ensure we are aggressively mitigating the spread of COVID-19.”

Resources will help mitigate the spread and strengthen state and local efforts by:

Supporting county and municipal health departments;

Securing necessary equipment and personnel;

Securing personal protective equipment (PPE);

Disseminating public health messaging; and

Supporting care for seniors, the most at-risk population.

On Friday, the Wolf administration announced the first two presumptive positives – one adult in Delaware County and one in Wayne County. Both have mild symptoms and are in isolation at home.

Symptoms of the COVID-19 can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying. Individuals most at risk for severe symptoms include elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.

As of early Sunday, there were more than 105,000 cases worldwide, including more than 3,500 deaths. Over 500 cases have been reported in the United States, including 21 deaths. The CDC expects cases to continue to be confirmed in the upcoming days and weeks but wants everyone to take action to help prevent the spread of the virus. CDC also said due to the rapidly changing nature of the spread of COVID-19 around the world, it is important for families to be prepared.

