UPDATE: Two Medical Helicopters Respond to Rollover Crash on Stone House Road

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Two medical helicopters were called to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash in Clarion Township on Saturday night.

Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that a one-vehicle accident was reported near 461 Stone House Road off State Route 66 (between Greenville Pike and Servey Road) at 9:09 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Hospital EMS, LifeFlight, and STAT MedEvac were dispatched to the scene.

At least one person was reportedly trapped in the vehicle.

Two medical helicopters landed at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles building around 10:00 p.m. The landing zone is approximately 1/2 mile from the scene of the accident.

The scene was cleared around 10:45 p.m.

Clarion-based State Police are expected to release additional details regarding the crash within 48 hours.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.