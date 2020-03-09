A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers. High near 55. South wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

