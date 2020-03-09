All Seasons Temporaries Lists Two New Job Openings This Week
Each week All Season Temporaries features new opportunities in northwestern Pennsylvania.
All Seasons Temporaries is a time-proven solution to your staffing needs. Serving the seven counties of Venango, Mercer, Lawrence, Forest, Clarion, Crawford, and Jefferson, they match quality employees to the area’s best employment opportunities.
Whatever you’re looking for, they’ve got it.
Their overall commitment is to quality, commitment & performance. Simply, they supply the finest qualified candidates available locally.
NEW OPPORTUNITIES FOR THE WEEK:
All Season’s Temporaries is accepting resumes for the following openings.
Franklin business seeking full time (temp to perm) Receptionist. Wage depends on experience. ($9-$12/hr) 8am to 4:30pm M-F. Must have computer skills, customer service skills and the ability to handle money. Candidates are required to pass a pre-employment background screening. Please send resumes to tiffany@allseasonstemps.com.
Part-Time (20 hours wk) Admin Asst. for a local organization. Qualified candidates will have prior light bookkeeping and payroll experience. Quickbooks experience is preferred. The selected candidate will also be required to work occasional events for the organization throughout the year. 45-60 days temp to perm. $8/hr to while temp $10/hr upon permanent hire. Please send resumes to: tiffany@allseasonstemps.com.
Maintenance position in Titusville 1st Shift. Temp to Perm. $12/hr to start (wage increase upon full time hire). Mfg maintenance background preferred. Some experience in electrical, insulation or welding.
Qualified candidates would possess a PA Driver’s License, Ability to pass pre employment screening, Be dependable and mechanically-inclined. Please send resumes to: tiffany@allseasonstemps.com, call 814-437-2148, or stop by 1288 Liberty Street M-F 8am to 4pm.
Local temporary (4-6 months) Drafting position available.
Qualified candidates will have prior drafting experience, experience in Autocad and Solidworks.
A drafting degree is preferred.
Competitive wage for qualified candidate. Send resumes to: tiffany@allseasonstemps.com or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
For more job listings or information about All Season Temporaries visit their website or Facebook page.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.