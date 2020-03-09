Assault of One-Year-Old Child Under Investigation in Venango County

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police are investigating the suspected assault of a one-year-old child.

According to police, a known one-year-old male child from Franklin was taken to UPMC Northwest for a fever of 102.8 degrees. Medical professionals at UPMC then discovered the child had a broken leg, with a spiral fracture to his left femur bone.

Police say the cause of the child’s injury is currently unknown.

The child was transported to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for further testing.

The investigation is ongoing.

