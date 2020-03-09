 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Assault of One-Year-Old Child Under Investigation in Venango County

Monday, March 9, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

ambulance-blurry-6SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police are investigating the suspected assault of a one-year-old child.

According to police, a known one-year-old male child from Franklin was taken to UPMC Northwest for a fever of 102.8 degrees. Medical professionals at UPMC then discovered the child had a broken leg, with a spiral fracture to his left femur bone.

Police say the cause of the child’s injury is currently unknown.

The child was transported to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for further testing.

The investigation is ongoing.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.