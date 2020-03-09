 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Charges Pending in DUI-Related Crash in Emlenton

Monday, March 9, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-redEMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to a suspected DUI-related crash in Emlenton Borough on Friday evening.

According to Franklin-based State Police, around 7:26 p.m. on Friday, March 6, a known 38-year-old Emlenton man was operating a 2006 Ford Ranger, traveling north on Kerr Avenue, when he lost control of the vehicle.

Police say the vehicle struck mailboxes and landscaping rocks to the right of the roadway with the front passenger corner of the vehicle. The vehicle then overturned onto the driver’s side in the roadway, blocking both lanes of travel.

According to police, the driver was using a seat belt. He was transported to UPMC Northwest by Emlenton Area Ambulance Service for possible injuries of unknown severity.

Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene with traffic control.

The vehicle was removed from the scene by Hovis Towing.

Police say the driver is suspected of driving under the influence, and charges are pending.

The name of the driver was not released.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.