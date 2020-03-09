Clarion County Officials Issue Update on COVID-19; No Confirmed Cases in County

CLARION, Pa. – Officials in Clarion County have issued a statement related to the COVID-19 virus.

“The COVID-19 virus is a priority to officials in Clarion County,” said officials in the statement. “We have had no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Clarion County.”

While Clarion County and the surrounding region have yet to see any confirmed or even presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported there are now seven presumptive positive coronavirus cases in the commonwealth, with five of those cases in Montgomery County, and the other two in Delaware and Wayne counties.

As of the Center for Disease Control (CDC)’s most recent update at noon today, there have been 164 cases reported in the United States in a total of 19 states, with eleven people who have died as a result of the virus so far.

Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO)’s most recent count reported 105,586 confirmed cases, and 3,584 deaths, in a total of 102 countries.

County officials said they are continuing to monitor the outbreak.

“The Clarion County Commissioners and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) have been monitoring the event,” said officials in the statement. “We are in contact with the Department of Health, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, local public safety agencies, schools, and health care providers.”

“The County DPS participates in daily updates with state agencies. We have been forwarding information to public safety agencies, schools and health care facilities.”

County officials said they will continue to monitor the event and provide information to appropriate agencies and the public.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to those of regular or seasonal flu and include fever, lethargy, lack of appetite and coughing.

The Clarion County Department of Public Safety and the Clarion County Commissioners also provided a reminder of some basic steps to help reduce the risk of contracting any flu:

If you are sick, stay home from work and outside activities with the public.

Practice good hygiene. Simple handwashing can prevent the spread of germs. Waterless alcohol-based hand sanitizer is a great way to keep your hands clean when you are not near a sink.

If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your sleeve. This will trap the germs and keep your hands clean. A common way to pass the flu is on your hands.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay healthy by eating a balanced diet, drinking plenty of water and getting plenty of rest and exercise.

Know your neighbors and plan to help any neighbor who may be shut in or limited in their ability to travel by checking on them and helping when necessary. Volunteer with local organizations that assist during times of emergencies.

*Discuss individual health concerns and seek care if you have an influenza-like illness with your family physician.

Officials said they will keep residents informed of any important COVID-19 virus information affecting the county.

Information is also available on the PA Department of Health website www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx, or CDC website at www.cdc.gov/COVID19.

