Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Crock Pot Pizza Casserole

Serve this one-dish meal with a side salad and garlic toast!

Crock Pot Pizza Casserole

Ingredients

3 pounds ground beef

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 – 24 oz. jar pasta sauce

2 – 4-1/2 oz. jars sliced mushrooms, drained

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

Dash pepper

1 – 16 oz. package wide egg noodles, cooked and drained

2 – 3-1/2 oz. packages sliced pepperoni

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

Directions

~In a Dutch oven, brown beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Add the spaghetti sauce, mushrooms, salt, garlic powder, oregano, and pepper; heat through.

~Spoon half the mixture into a 5-qt. slow cooker. Top with half the noodles, pepperoni, and cheeses. Repeat layers. Cover and cook on low for four to five hours or until cheese is melted.

