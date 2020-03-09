 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Crock Pot Pizza Casserole

Monday, March 9, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve this one-dish meal with a side salad and garlic toast!

Crock Pot Pizza Casserole

Ingredients

3 pounds ground beef
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 – 24 oz. jar pasta sauce
2 – 4-1/2 oz. jars sliced mushrooms, drained
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
Dash pepper
1 – 16 oz. package wide egg noodles, cooked and drained
2 – 3-1/2 oz. packages sliced pepperoni
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

Directions

~In a Dutch oven, brown beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Add the spaghetti sauce, mushrooms, salt, garlic powder, oregano, and pepper; heat through.

~Spoon half the mixture into a 5-qt. slow cooker. Top with half the noodles, pepperoni, and cheeses. Repeat layers. Cover and cook on low for four to five hours or until cheese is melted.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.