Corsica Man Jailed on DUI-Related Charges in Connection to Crash on Route 28

ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is facing criminal charges in connection to a DUI-related crash that occurred in Rose Township.

Court documents indicate 38-year-old Joseph S. Iwanczuk was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault By Vehicle While DUI, Felony 2

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Highest Rate of Alcohol (BAC .16+) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Schedule 1 – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Schedule 2 or 3 – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Metabolite – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Impaired Ability – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Combination Alcohol/Drugs – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Fail To Keep Right, Summary

– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

– Exceed 55 MPH In Other Loc By 25 MPH, Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Reckless Driving, Summary

Unable to post $50,000.00 (10%) monetary bail, he was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

A preliminary hearing for the case has not yet been scheduled.

The charges stem from a DUI crash that occurred in Rose Township in October of 2019.

According to a criminal complaint, Trooper Abernathy, of the Punxsutawney-based State Police, investigated a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 7:40 p.m. on October 26, 2019, on State Route 28 at Snyder Road, in Rose Township, Jefferson County.

Upon his arrival at the scene, Trooper Abernathy was advised by Pine Creek Fire personnel there were only the drivers in each of the vehicles, and both drivers were taken to Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital by ambulance.

An investigation into the crash was then conducted. Trooper Abernathy observed a black 2004 Ford Focus ZX3 located in the southbound lane at the intersection of Snyder Road, and found a 15 pack case of Keystone Ice beer cans scattered throughout the vehicle and the crash scene.

The vehicle was registered to Joseph S. Iwanczuk. It also states the vehicle had the speedometer stuck at 80 miles per hour, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, a preliminary investigation showed Iwanczuk was traveling south on State Route 28 when his vehicle crossed over into the northbound lane and collided with another vehicle that was traveling north.

A Pine Creek firefighter was interviewed at the scene and reported he extracted Iwanczuk from under the driver’s dash of the Ford Focus, and Iwanczuk was then transported to Penn Highlands Hospital by ambulance. He was later flown to UPMC Presbyterian.

On October 27, Trooper Soprano, of the Punxsutawney-based State Police, interviewed a known man, who was Iwanczuk’s roommate, at his Clover Township residence.

According to the complaint, the known man related that on October 26, he and Iwanczuk began attempting to make repairs on one of the vehicles on their property, and Iwanczuk became frustrated with the repairs and returned to the house. The known man stated that he and Iwanczuk had been drinking on that day and that Iwanczuk was “pretty well lit” and they also smoked marijuana through the evening.

The man allegedly stated Iwanczuk had been “nodding off on the couch” when he abruptly woke up and said “f*** it,” then grabbed his car keys, wallet, and “burned tire down the driveway” in his vehicle, the complaint states.

The man estimated that he and Iwanczuk had consumed approximately 20 cans of Keystone Ice on the evening of October 26, the complaint notes.

On October 29, Trooper Abernathy served warrants at UPMC Pittsburgh and Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital for blood samples and medical records for Iwanczuk.

According to the complaint, lab reports showed that Iwanczuk blood sample had a BAC between .180 percent and .213 percent and also contained Delta-9 Carboxy THC.

